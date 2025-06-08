UK gov't announces £86 billion for science, tech & defense

LONDON
Protesters hold placards with messages such as 'Tax the rich' and 'Stop the cuts' as they march in front of Nelson's Column during the 'No More Austerity 2.0' demonstration in central London on June 7, 2025.

The U.K. government Sunday announced £86 billion of investment in science and technology and defense by 2030, days before it unveils its spending plan for the coming years.

Labour finance minister Rachel Reeves has announced drastic cuts to public budgets in recent months amid tight fiscal conditions and has also authorized more borrowing for investment, unlocking a total of £113 billion by the end of the decade.

Within this framework, £86 billion will be invested "to turbo-charge our fastest-growing sectors, from tech and life sciences to advanced manufacturing and defense," the government said in a statement.

Reeves is also set to announce a funding boost of up to £30 billion for the under-pressure National Health Service on Wednesday, when she presents the government's broader review of U.K. public spending over the coming years, according to The Times newspaper.

The £86 billion investment will target "people's priorities: health, security, and the economy," the government said.

The investment plan will enable the development of "innovation clusters" across the UK and give local government leaders powers to decide where their funding goes, it added.

Reeves hopes the spending will boost sluggish growth, which is also likely to suffer from the trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The government announced earlier this week that the review would include plans to double investment in public transport in England's urban regions by 2030, to over £15 billion.

The defense ministry also seems certain to receive a budget boost in Wednesday's review, but other departments will have to tighten their belts beyond the cuts already announced in March.

Areas expected to be targeted include support for disabled people and government operating costs.

Thousands gathered in central London on June 7 to protest against those anticipated measures, with many holding placards reading "Tax the rich, stop the cuts—welfare, not warfare."

