UK, France unveil migrants deal as Macron wraps up state visit

UK, France unveil migrants deal as Macron wraps up state visit

LONDON
UK, France unveil migrants deal as Macron wraps up state visit

London and Paris unveiled a "pilot" programme on Thursday to return to France some of the migrants arriving in the U.K. on small boats across the Channel, as President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up his state visit.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the deal, hammered out during the French leader's three-day visit, "groundbreaking" and capable of stemming the record numbers of people who have embarked on the perilous journey so far this year.

"This is groundbreaking, because this is a scheme intended to break the model, and to make it clear that if you cross in a small boat, then you'll end up where you started," he said in a joint press conference with Macron.

"In exchange for every return, a different individual will be allowed to come here" in a safe manner, Starmer said, adding that the scheme would start within "the coming weeks".

Although Starmer did not say how many people might be returned to France, media reports suggest it could initially total around 50 people a week.

In comments likely to infuriate pro-Brexit groups, Macron said Britain's 2020 departure from the EU had worsened the situation in the Channel, cutting off legal migration routes and access to the bloc's own returns agreements.

"So for people wanting to cross, there is no legal way, nor a way of sending people back after a crossing," Macron said.

"This is a pull factor to attempt the crossing — exactly the inverse effect of what Brexit promised."

Wide-ranging focus


Alongside migration, the two leaders used the visit to work on a raft of initiatives and shared concerns over defence, trade and culture.

They included addressing the volatile situation in the Middle East, continued support for Ukraine and a "reboot" of defence ties, including joint missile development and nuclear cooperation.

Among the announcements was a commitment to increase from 10,000 to 50,000 troops a Combined Joint Expeditionary Force (CJEF) established more than a decade ago.

The cross-Channel allies also said they would order more Storm Shadow cruise missiles — long-range, air-launched weapons jointly developed by the allies — while stepping up work on a replacement system.

The missiles have been shipped to Ukraine in significant numbers to help Kyiv in its war with Russia following Moscow's full-scale 2022 invasion.

Starmer and Macron dialed into a meeting Thursday of the so-called "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine, announcing that new headquarters for the European-led, 30-nation grouping had opened in Paris.

Britain and France are spearheading talks among the coalition on how to support a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, including potentially deploying peacekeeping forces.

Meanwhile Macron urged joint U.K.-France recognition of a Palestinian state, calling such moves "the only hope for peace" in the conflict-ridden region.

Time for pomp


The visit also saw the typical British pomp and pageantry of such occasions, with King Charles III and Queen Camilla welcoming Macron and his wife Brigitte to Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The entourage enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage procession, a 41-gun salute and a banquet at Windsor Castle, west of London, where the Francophile king and French leader toasted a new "entente amicale".

However, much of the attention over the three-day visit focused on the vexing issue of cross-Channel migration.

It has become a major headache for Starmer's year-old Labour government, as support for the upstart anti-immigrant Reform U.K. party soars.

More than 21,000 migrants have made the Channel crossing in rudimentary vessels this year alone.

As the leaders met Thursday, the U.K. Coastguard said a number of the small boats headed to southeast England had been sighted in the Channel.

Meanwhile Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage reacted to the returns deal, branding it "a humiliation for Brexit Britain".

"We have acted today as an EU member and bowed down to an arrogant French President," Farage said on X.

The main opposition Conservative Party also criticised the plan, accusing Starmer of "weak and ineffective gimmicks"

The mooted migrant-exchange scheme has also sparked "serious concerns" among some other European nations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says
LATEST NEWS

  1. US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

    US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

  2. Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

    Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

  3. UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

    UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

  4. Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

    Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

  5. Justin Bieber releases long-awaited seventh album

    Justin Bieber releases long-awaited seventh album
Recommended
US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says
Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe
UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza
US envoy rules out independent SDF state, affirms YPG-PKK ties

US envoy rules out independent SDF state, affirms YPG-PKK ties
More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN
Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol
US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers
WORLD US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

The United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine as it struggles to fend off a recent escalation in Russia’s drone and missile attacks, President Donald Trump and his chief diplomat said.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿