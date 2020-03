UK Foreign Secretary Raab to visit Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will pay a working visit to Ankara on March 3, according to Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

In a statement on March 2, the ministry said Raab will hold talks with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu during the visit.

The duo will discuss bilateral issues following Brexit on Jan. 31.

The talks will also cover current regional and international issues, including Syria.