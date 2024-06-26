UK faces strained finances after election

UK faces strained finances after election

LONDON
UK faces strained finances after election

People sit on the grass in St James's park, in London, Tuesday, June 25,

Britain will see little difference on public spending whichever of the country's main parties wins next month's general election, with state coffers strained largely by huge COVID expenditure.

The main opposition Labour party, widely predicted to defeat the ruling Conservatives in the national vote on July 4, has promised investment in key areas such as health and education, but also stresses the need to balance the books.

The Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are promising tax cuts they claim will not trigger fresh chaos on markets.

"Both parties are offering very similar fiscal policies, there's a piece of paper between the two of them," Daniel Sopher, senior partner at tax specialists Sopher + Co, told AFP.

"However, the way that they will manage the economy will be completely different, one focusing on tax cuts and the other focusing on investment and long-term strategic plans such as the zero-carbon strategy."

Keir Starmer's Labour and the Conservatives are seeking to avoid a repeat of October 2022, when the latter's unfunded tax cuts unveiled in a budget spooked markets and tanked the pound.

It also sank the chaotic premiership of Liz Truss, who lasted just 49 days before she was replaced by Sunak.

Britain's economy is currently on a more stable footing after exiting a mild recession and as inflation returns to normal.

Labour promises a firm grip on spending should it win power.

"I want investors to look at Britain and say it is a safe haven in a turbulent world, a place where I can invest with confidence in a world where perhaps other countries are tilting to more populist politics," Labour finance spokesperson Rachel Reeves told a recent gathering of business leaders.

She has also said that "change will be achieved only on the basis of iron discipline."

British public debt has flirted with a level totaling 100 percent of gross domestic product in recent months, a situation not seen since the 1960s.

"The reason for Starmer's popularity... [is] because he offered a changeless change," said James Wood, senior teaching associate in political economy at the University of Cambridge.

"He basically is a Conservative in a red tie," Wood said in reference to the color associated with the Labour party and Starmer's prudence around spending.

Should Labour win with a big majority, as some polls suggest, the party's leadership may feel pressure from its own members to relax budget rules, according to analysts.

"I don't think that anyone in the markets will be made nervous by yet another change of the fiscal rules," said Jonathan Portes, an economist at King's College London, noting that the Conservatives have altered them numerous times since winning power in 2010.

"Obviously the fiscal rules are going to change, the question is how will they change and will they change in a way that is sensible."

According to Sopher, whichever party wins power, "tax is going to go up" to fund public services.

"There's only so much limit to what one can increase debt to," he added.

 

 

UK, Elections,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party

Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party
LATEST NEWS

  1. Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party

    Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party

  2. Hundreds of suspects nabbed in nationwide drug ops

    Hundreds of suspects nabbed in nationwide drug ops

  3. Parliament ceremony honors former FM Yaşar Yakış

    Parliament ceremony honors former FM Yaşar Yakış

  4. Ankara expects 'concrete anti-terrorism measures' from NATO allies

    Ankara expects 'concrete anti-terrorism measures' from NATO allies

  5. Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent

    Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent
Recommended
Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent

Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent
Economic confidence index falls in June

Economic confidence index falls in June
Ogilvy adds Turkish company to its global network

Ogilvy adds Turkish company to its global network
Digital advertising soar 118 percent in Türkiye: Report

Digital advertising soar 118 percent in Türkiye: Report
Sri Lankas creditors demand details of debt restructuring deal

Sri Lanka's creditors demand details of debt restructuring deal
All major US banks pass Feds 2024 stress test

All major US banks pass Fed's 2024 'stress test'
Another whistleblower comes forward on Boeing 787 program

Another whistleblower comes forward on Boeing 787 program
WORLD Egypt, UAE prepared for post-wat Gaza security force: Report

Egypt, UAE prepared for post-wat Gaza security force: Report

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are prepared to participate in a security force which is expected to take charge in the Gaza Strip after the end of the war, according to the Israeli media quoting officials.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent

Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent

As widely expected, the Central Bank has opted to keep the policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, stable at 50 percent.

SPORTS Türkiye sets up Austria clash in Euro 2024 last 16

Türkiye sets up Austria clash in Euro 2024 last 16

Türkiye reached the knockout phase at a major tournament for the first time in 16 years with a 2-1 win over 10-man Czech Republic on June 26 night.

﻿