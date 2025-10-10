UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic

LONDON

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak will take up senior advisory roles at U.S. companies Microsoft and Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup, according to a U.K. government document.

Sunak will be a part-time senior adviser at Microsoft, which will involve "providing high-level strategic perspectives on macro-economic and geopolitical trends," according to a U.K. public body which advises former senior officials on business appointments.

The body advised Sunak, who is still an elected parliamentarian, not to lobby the government on Microsoft's behalf.

Sunak told the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) that he would not "personally financially benefit" from the role, with his salary being donated to his charity.

Another ACOBA report from September shows that Sunak also took up a paid appointment with Anthropic as a part-time senior adviser.

The appointments follow reports that Sunak, who was prime minister between October 2022 and July 2024, was eyeing a Silicon Valley job after losing in last year's general election.

After he took office, Sunak faced criticism from political opponents over his vast family wealth and past career in investment firms, with some arguing that he was out of touch with the general population during a rampant cost-of-living crisis.

The former Conservative Party leader worked at investment bank Goldman Sachs -- to which he returned as a senior adviser in July 2025 , followed by two hedge funds before entering politics.