UK council returns Banksy freezer

UK council returns Banksy freezer

LONDON 
UK council returns Banksy freezer

A chest freezer forming part of a work by British street artist Banksy was returned on Feb. 15 a day its removal by the local council for “health and safety” reasons.

The mural appeared in Margate in southeast England on Tuesday, depicting a 1950s-style housewife with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a real chest freezer.

Despite protests from locals taking pictures of the mural, at the end of a terrace of houses in a rundown part of the seaside town, council workers turned up to throw the freezer into a van.

The local council announced on Feb. 15 however that it had returned the old appliance.“The freezer which council operatives removed from the Banksy installation in Margate has now been made safe,” said a statement from Thanet District Council, which administers Margate.“

It has been returned to its original position at the site of the artwork today.”

The council said it had had to remove the freezer to carry out works to it “for health and safety reasons.”

The council acknowledged that Banksy had raised an important issue in dealing with domestic abuse in his latest work.

It was in touch with the owner of the property to find out what they intended to do to preserve it, it added.

The elusive Banksy posted three images of the work, which he entitled “Valentine’s Day Mascara,” on his Instagram account.

Two of the images were close-ups showing the woman, wearing a blue pinafore and yellow washing-up gloves, smiling but seemingly with a battered face.

UK, Art,

WORLD Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

    Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

  2. Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

    Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

  3. No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

    No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

  4. UN appeals for $1 billion to help Türkiye quake survivors

    UN appeals for $1 billion to help Türkiye quake survivors

  5. Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale

    Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale
Recommended
It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic

It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic
‘One Million Years BC’ actress Raquel Welch dies at 82

‘One Million Years BC’ actress Raquel Welch dies at 82
Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale
Animals rescued from rubble under treatment

Animals rescued from rubble under treatment
Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms
Iraq dig uncovers 5,000-year-old pub restaurant

Iraq dig uncovers 5,000-year-old pub restaurant
WORLD Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protesters in Iran marched through the streets of multiple cities overnight in the most widespread demonstration in weeks amid the monthslong unrest that's gripped the Islamic Republic, online videos purported to show Friday.

ECONOMY Lagarde confirms ECB will raise rates again in March

Lagarde confirms ECB will raise rates again in March

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde has reiterated that the institution plans to raise its interest rates by a half percentage point even as the eurozone’s economic outlook improves.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.