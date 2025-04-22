UEFA to open office in Istanbul as organization 3rd global hub

ISTANBUL

UEFA will officially open its Istanbul liaison office on April 24, making it the organization's third international base following those in London and Brussels, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced.

The inauguration ceremony, set for on April 22, will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, members of the UEFA Executive Committee and heads of national football associations.

The new office will be located in a historic Ottoman-era mansion in Beşiktaş’s Levent.

Often described as a meeting point of civilizations and continents, the city will now join the ranks of world football's key administrative centers.

To mark both the office opening and Türkiye’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, a gala dinner will be held on April 23 at Çırağan Palace.

The event will bring together UEFA executives, federation leaders and figures from Turkish football.

Istanbul has a strong track record in hosting major UEFA events, including the 2005 and 2023 Champions League finals, the 2009 UEFA Cup final and the 2019 UEFA Super Cup.

The city is also set to host the 2026 UEFA Europa League final, while the 2027 UEFA Europa Conference League final will take place either in Istanbul or in Ankara, depending on the completion of a new stadium in the capital.

The Istanbul office is expected to play a strategic role in preparations for the 2032 UEFA European Championship, which will be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy.

At a promotional seminar for the 2026 Mediterranean Games, Italian Sport Minsiter Andrea Abodi said on April 21 that relations between Türkiye and Italy are highly valuable not only in the realm of sports but also politically.

"Our relations with Türkiye are not only significant in terms of sports but also hold substantial political value. We have many reasons to collaborate, particularly with the upcoming UEFA Euro 2032. Our cooperation is rooted in mutual respect. We represent two great civilizations. While there may be occasional challenges or disagreements, we focus on strengthening and appreciating what unites us, rather than what divides us."