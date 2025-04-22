UEFA to open office in Istanbul as organization 3rd global hub

UEFA to open office in Istanbul as organization 3rd global hub

ISTANBUL
UEFA to open office in Istanbul as organization 3rd global hub

UEFA will officially open its Istanbul liaison office on April 24, making it the organization's third international base following those in London and Brussels, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced.

The inauguration ceremony, set for on April 22, will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, members of the UEFA Executive Committee and heads of national football associations.

The new office will be located in a historic Ottoman-era mansion in Beşiktaş’s Levent.

Often described as a meeting point of civilizations and continents, the city will now join the ranks of world football's key administrative centers.

To mark both the office opening and Türkiye’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, a gala dinner will be held on April 23 at Çırağan Palace.

The event will bring together UEFA executives, federation leaders and figures from Turkish football.

Istanbul has a strong track record in hosting major UEFA events, including the 2005 and 2023 Champions League finals, the 2009 UEFA Cup final and the 2019 UEFA Super Cup.

The city is also set to host the 2026 UEFA Europa League final, while the 2027 UEFA Europa Conference League final will take place either in Istanbul or in Ankara, depending on the completion of a new stadium in the capital.

The Istanbul office is expected to play a strategic role in preparations for the 2032 UEFA European Championship, which will be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy.

At a promotional seminar for the 2026 Mediterranean Games, Italian Sport Minsiter Andrea Abodi said on April 21 that relations between Türkiye and Italy are highly valuable not only in the realm of sports but also politically.

"Our relations with Türkiye are not only significant in terms of sports but also hold substantial political value. We have many reasons to collaborate, particularly with the upcoming UEFA Euro 2032. Our cooperation is rooted in mutual respect. We represent two great civilizations. While there may be occasional challenges or disagreements, we focus on strengthening and appreciating what unites us, rather than what divides us."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

    Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

  2. Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

    Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

  3. Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

    Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

  4. Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

    Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

  5. Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit

    Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit
Recommended
Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world
Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake

Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake
Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city

Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city
Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident

Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident
Ministry launches youth-focused agricultural program

Ministry launches youth-focused agricultural program
Widespread business closures in Antalya over fire safety concerns

Widespread business closures in Antalya over fire safety concerns
WORLD Zelensky calls for unconditional ceasefire after Russian attack kills nine

Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Wednesday for an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire", hours after a Russian drone strike on a bus killed nine and as his top aide met Kiev's allies in London.
ECONOMY Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

The 57th edition of the Istanbul Jewelry Show (IJS), one of the most important events in the industry, welcomed 31,459 visitors from 129 countries.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿