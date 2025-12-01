UAE expands renewable energy cooperation with Türkiye: Envoy

ANKARA

The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Ankara, Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, announced that the UAE has invested more than $50 billion in global renewable energy projects and continues to broaden its cooperation with Türkiye in solar, wind and hydrogen.

He noted that the UAE aims to achieve 44 percent clean energy by 2050, while Türkiye targets 65 percent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2035.

Potential areas of collaboration include joint solar parks, onshore wind facilities, green hydrogen pilot projects and climate technology research and development, according to the envoy.

Speaking to journalists after the opening of “Al Bait Al Emarati – The Emirati House – Cultural Gathering” in Ankara, Al Dhaheri emphasized that these initiatives leverage Türkiye’s engineering expertise and the UAE’s leadership in clean energy to support long-term sustainability goals.

The ambassador also highlighted progress in bilateral trade.

Non-oil trade volume between the two countries reached $39.13 billion in 2024, marking a 7.61 percent annual increase with UAE imports from Türkiye rising 10 percent to $19.42 billion, while exports growing 14.4 percent to $14.77 billion, he said.

Al Dhaheri stressed that to achieve the medium-term trade target of $50 billion, Türkiye and the UAE must deepen integration in sectors that already account for more than 60 percent of current trade, including logistics, agricultural technology, renewable energy, manufacturing and digital commerce.

He also emphasized that tourism traffic between the UAE and Türkiye has grown by more than 50 percent since 2019.

Last year, 1.2 million UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council citizens visited Türkiye, while over 250,000 Turkish tourists traveled to the UAE, the ambassador said.