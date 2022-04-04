U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

  • April 04 2022 12:42:00

U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

ANKARA
U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

Alamy Photo

U.S. Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Turkey on April 4 as part of her regional trip, which includes paying visits to France, Greece, Cyprus and Germany between April 2 and 9.

Her discussions would aim to further strengthen the bilateral relationships, emphasize the unified support for Ukraine, and coordinate the response to the “Russian Federation’s unprovoked war,” a statement by the state department said on April 1.

After France, Nuland was scheduled for Turkey, Greece, Germany and Cyprus to engage with government officials and civil society for discussions on regional security, economic issues and bilateral priorities, the statement said.

Other senior members of the interagency delegation are Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Ilan Goldenberg and Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson.

Deputy Assistant Secretaries Karen Sasahara and Jennifer Gavito accompany the delegation to Turkey, according to the state department.

Ankara has attempted to play the role of a facilitator to reach a ceasefire and a final peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

On April 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Istanbul may host a leaders’ summit in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a bid to solve the issue of the status of Donbass and Crimea as part of a peace deal between the warring sides.

Erdoğan earlier announced that Turkey could offer Ukraine security guarantees as part of any deal with Russia.

On March 29, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a face-to-face discussion in Turkey’s Istanbul in a bid to reach a ceasefire.

On March 10, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu facilitated the first ministerial meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey’s resort town in southern Antalya province after the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24.

US, Diplomacy,

TURKEY Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims

Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  2. Turkey moves closer to its economic targets: Erdoğan

    Turkey moves closer to its economic targets: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey can conduct evacuation from Mariupol by sea: Defense Minister

    Turkey can conduct evacuation from Mariupol by sea: Defense Minister

  4. Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

    Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

  5. Zelensky calls Russian troops murderers, outrage grows over ’war crimes’

    Zelensky calls Russian troops murderers, outrage grows over ’war crimes’
Recommended
Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims

Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims
Defense minister holds phone talk with Ukrainian counterpart for evacuations

Defense minister holds phone talk with Ukrainian counterpart for evacuations
Tourist arrivals in Antalya leap more than 90 percent

Tourist arrivals in Antalya leap more than 90 percent
CSO appoints first female manager

CSO appoints first female manager
Minister expects further decline in COVID-19 cases

Minister expects further decline in COVID-19 cases
Wrestler donates prize money to patient with genetic disorder

Wrestler donates prize money to patient with genetic disorder
WORLD Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced Monday that she will step down in June, ending a divisive term that saw democracy protests squashed and strict pandemic curbs plunge the business hub into international isolation.

ECONOMY US defense contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine

US defense contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine

U.S. arms manufacturers are not cashing indirectly from the thousands of missiles, drones, and other weapons being sent to Ukraine, but they do stand to profit big-time over the long run by supplying countries eager to boost their defenses against Russia.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.