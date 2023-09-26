Two-thirds of Istanbul homes insured against earthquakes

Two-thirds of Istanbul homes insured against earthquakes

ISTANBUL
Two-thirds of Istanbul homes insured against earthquakes

New data from the Natural Disaster Insurance Institution (DASK) has revealed that 65 percent of the total 4.15 million houses in Istanbul, a densely populated metropolis perched on a region's seismic fault line, are now covered by compulsory earthquake insurance.

Notably, the megacity's riskiest districts, as identified by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), play a pivotal role in bolstering these insurance numbers.

These districts — including Bakırköy, Bahçelievler, Küçükçekmece, Esenler, Başakşehir, Esenyurt, Avcılar, Beylikdüzü, Büyükçekmece, Tuzla, Pendik, Maltepe, Sultanbeyli, Üsküdar and Fatih — have nearly half of the total number of houses covered by compulsory earthquake insurance in the megacity.

Out of Istanbul's 2.7 million insured residences, 1.2 million are concentrated in these 15 districts alone, emphasizing the preparedness in these high-risk areas.

Leading the charge in insurance coverage is Esenyurt, where nearly 198,000 residences are insured against earthquakes. However, only about half of the total residences in the district are currently covered by earthquake insurance.

Kadıköy, the second district with the highest insurance rate, boasts over 154,000 residences with DASK policies. Additionally, districts such as Küçükçekmece, Pendik, Maltepe and Bahçelievler, all identified as risky by AFAD, also have a substantial number of insured residences.

In contrast, Çatalca, despite having nearly 135,000 houses, has a mere 11,000 residences insured against earthquakes, translating to a meager 8 percent of the district's residences being covered.

Sultanbeyli, another district considered at risk by AFAD, presents a similar scenario. Although it has nearly 250,000 residences, only around 25,000 of them are insured against earthquakes.

Beykoz, with over 200,000 houses, lags behind in insurance coverage, with just around 23,000 residences insured.

home, application,

WORLD Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

    Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

  2. Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

    Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

  3. 350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale

    350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale

  4. The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion

    The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion

  5. Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza

    Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza
Recommended
Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters
Ancient reliefs become target of treasure hunters

Ancient reliefs become target of treasure hunters
Prominent Turkish Cypriot journalist dies at 79

Prominent Turkish Cypriot journalist dies at 79
Türkiye regresses to ‘pre-antibiotic era’ due to overuse

Türkiye regresses to ‘pre-antibiotic era’ due to overuse
Engineer designs cutting-edge ‘smart fabric’ for health monitoring

Engineer designs cutting-edge ‘smart fabric’ for health monitoring
Foster family applications exceed 380,000: Minister

Foster family applications exceed 380,000: Minister
WORLD Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 drones overnight, Kyiv's air force said Tuesday, saying it had destroyed 26 of them, but that the grain-exporting Danube river port of Izmail was hit again.
ECONOMY Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment

Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment

Amazon said yesterday it would invest up to $4 billion in AI firm Anthropic, as the online retail giant steps into an AI race dominated by Microsoft, Google and OpenAI.
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.