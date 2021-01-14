Two storks, surprise guests of Patara

  • January 14 2021 10:03:00

Two storks, surprise guests of Patara

ANTALYA
Two storks, surprise guests of Patara

Two storks seen in the ancient city of Patara, the capital of the Lycian Union in the Kaş district of Antalya, in mid-January has excited the excavation team working there. The storks were spotted on the walls of Anatolia’s first wireless telegraph station, and after spending some time there, they flew hovering over the ancient city.

Seeing the two storks in the ancient city of Patara outside the migration season was surprising for Havva İşkan, the head of Patara excavations and professor at the Akdeniz University, and other members of the excavation team who photographed the storks.

“Two storks flew in Patara all day, then they disappeared. I hope they did not head north because it is cold there. I hope they began to nest in the reeds near the Tekrlek Lake, the wetland in Patara. And as Patara has a mild climate, their nutrition will also be no problem here. I want them to stay here and survive. Storks add meaning and joy wherever they go. They are symbols of happiness and the life cycle. I would be so sorry if they left the region,” she said.

Speaking about the coming of the storks to the ancient city of Patara in the middle of winter, Akdeniz University’s Faculty of Science Biology Department academic staff member Professor Ali Erdoğan said: “This is very early in the middle of January. However, the habitat of some bird species has shifted north due to global warming. There has been no migration of migratory birds that we have observed so far.”

“Probably these two storks are a couple. At the time of migration, they might have stayed in the region due to illness or other reasons and did not migrate because the fact that they are seen here in this season does not comply with the migration calendar. Couples meet at the nest. There is no record of their migration in the middle of winter. This is a deviation and must be observed,” he added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Vaccine appointments in Turkey begin with health workers

    Vaccine appointments in Turkey begin with health workers

  2. Heavy downpour cripples life in Turkey’s west, snowfall expected

    Heavy downpour cripples life in Turkey’s west, snowfall expected

  3. Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

    Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

  4. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  5. Turkey, Pakistan pledge to jointly work against Islamophobia

    Turkey, Pakistan pledge to jointly work against Islamophobia
Recommended
A journey to civilizations at Alanya Museum

A journey to civilizations at Alanya Museum
Lake Salda hosts over 800,000 visitors in 2020

Lake Salda hosts over 800,000 visitors in 2020
Netflix announces 70 star-packed 2021 films

Netflix announces 70 star-packed 2021 films
Antalya becomes Iranian film hub

Antalya becomes Iranian film hub
Filiz Çağman, famous Turkish historian, dies at 81

Filiz Çağman, famous Turkish historian, dies at 81
21st International Turkish Film Festival to begin June 20

21st International Turkish Film Festival to begin June 20
WORLD Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

Italy was plunged into political crisis on Jan. 13 after former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his party from the ruling coalition, risking the collapse of the government in the middle of a raging coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Bangladeshi port has investment potential for Turkey: Official

Bangladeshi port has investment potential for Turkey: Official

Significant development projects are in pipeline in Bangladesh’s main port city Chittagong that "may attract investment from Turkey," an official statement said on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

The Turkish Football Federation decided on Jan. 13 to increase to 16 the number of foreign players allowed on teams in the Turkish Süper Lig.