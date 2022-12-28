Two sisters’ toy channel reaches 11 mln subscribers

Two sisters’ toy channel reaches 11 mln subscribers

Melike Çalkap - ISTANBUL
Two sisters’ toy channel reaches 11 mln subscribers

The YouTube channel of two sisters, one aged 12 and the other 9, who make videos about toys, has become one of the most popular channels in Türkiye as it has reached 11 million subscribers.

The adventure of Masal and Öykü Günay’s channel named “OyuncakOynuyorum” (I’m Playing Toy), which has been producing content for children since 2016, started with the question, “Why don’t we shoot a toy video,” by their father, Cem Günay, who was a toymaker at that time.

The sisters said that their channel being watched that much both surprises and makes them happy. Pointing out that they can easily make friends outside thanks to their YouTube channel, Öykü said, “When someone my age sees me outside, they go to their mother and show me. We are never without friends wherever we go.”

“There are people who earn income by doing what we do on YouTube and turn it into a profession, but I don’t think I’ll just do YouTube in the future,” Masal said, adding that she wants to be a volleyball player.

The channel attracts attention from families as well as children, said mother Leyla Günay. “We never shoot videos that will set a bad example for children. For example, we advise washing hands, brushing teeth and tidying their rooms, and show that junk food is harmful,” she explained.

Noting that the channel has reached 11 million subscribers, she said her daughters primarily have a say in determining the video content.

Cem Günay also said they get support from a pedagogy expert about the video content, adding that the videos are also watched from different countries.

The channel is the fifth most subscribed one in Türkiye after “nedt müzik” with 23.2 million subscribers, entertainment channel Enes Batur with 15.8 subscribers, “Oyuncak Avı” (Toy Hunt) with 15.2 subscribers and another entertainment channel BETERBÖCÜK with 14.7 subscribers.

Turkish, YouTuber,

TÜRKIYE CHP, İYİ Party leader deny tension within opposition alliance

CHP, İYİ Party leader deny tension within opposition alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP, İYİ Party leader deny tension within opposition alliance

    CHP, İYİ Party leader deny tension within opposition alliance

  2. Israeli president ‘looks forward’ to receiving Turkish envoy’s letter

    Israeli president ‘looks forward’ to receiving Turkish envoy’s letter

  3. Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

    Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

  4. Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

    Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

  5. US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50

    US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50
Recommended
Blackening spreads on white sand dunes of Lake Salda: Expert

Blackening spreads on white sand dunes of Lake Salda: Expert
Extreme cold pounds northeastern province

Extreme cold pounds northeastern province
Female coffee shop owner runs for local society head

Female coffee shop owner runs for local society head
Visitors throng frozen lake famous for sleigh rides

Visitors throng frozen lake famous for sleigh rides
Birgi added to UNWTO’s Best Tourism Villages List

Birgi added to UNWTO’s Best Tourism Villages List
Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center

Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center
WORLD Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture.

ECONOMY Türkiye emerging as energy hub, says IEA chief

Türkiye emerging as energy hub, says IEA chief

Türkiye can be an alternative energy hub, especially in renewable energy, International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief Fatih Birol has said.
SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.