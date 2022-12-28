Two sisters’ toy channel reaches 11 mln subscribers

Melike Çalkap - ISTANBUL

The YouTube channel of two sisters, one aged 12 and the other 9, who make videos about toys, has become one of the most popular channels in Türkiye as it has reached 11 million subscribers.

The adventure of Masal and Öykü Günay’s channel named “OyuncakOynuyorum” (I’m Playing Toy), which has been producing content for children since 2016, started with the question, “Why don’t we shoot a toy video,” by their father, Cem Günay, who was a toymaker at that time.

The sisters said that their channel being watched that much both surprises and makes them happy. Pointing out that they can easily make friends outside thanks to their YouTube channel, Öykü said, “When someone my age sees me outside, they go to their mother and show me. We are never without friends wherever we go.”

“There are people who earn income by doing what we do on YouTube and turn it into a profession, but I don’t think I’ll just do YouTube in the future,” Masal said, adding that she wants to be a volleyball player.

The channel attracts attention from families as well as children, said mother Leyla Günay. “We never shoot videos that will set a bad example for children. For example, we advise washing hands, brushing teeth and tidying their rooms, and show that junk food is harmful,” she explained.

Noting that the channel has reached 11 million subscribers, she said her daughters primarily have a say in determining the video content.

Cem Günay also said they get support from a pedagogy expert about the video content, adding that the videos are also watched from different countries.

The channel is the fifth most subscribed one in Türkiye after “nedt müzik” with 23.2 million subscribers, entertainment channel Enes Batur with 15.8 subscribers, “Oyuncak Avı” (Toy Hunt) with 15.2 subscribers and another entertainment channel BETERBÖCÜK with 14.7 subscribers.