Two roadside blasts in northwest Pakistan kill 7: police

Two roadside blasts in northwest Pakistan kill 7: police

ISLAMABAD
Two roadside blasts in northwest Pakistan kill 7: police

Twin roadside blasts killed at least seven people in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on June 20.

"A private pickup truck carrying passengers was targeted with a remote-controlled IED... the injured were being transported to hospital in a car for emergency treatment when a second IED exploded," said Yasir Afridi, a police officer in Bannu district, adding that three people were wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts but the militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan is very active in the region.

Pakistan blames neighbouring Afghanistan for the rise in attacks in the country.

The Taliban government in Kabul has repeatedly denied Pakistan's accusations that Afghan territory was being used as a safe haven for militants.

The frosty relationship between them has spiralled into deadly armed conflict in recent months, including Pakistani airstrikes on cities in Afghanistan.

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