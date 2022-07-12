Two PKK terrorists neutralized in Qandil Mountains by drone: Ministry

  • July 12 2022 15:20:00

Uğur Ergan – ANKARA
Two PKK terrorists heading to a cave in the Qandil Mountains which is the terrorist organization’s base in northern Iraq, have been neutralized in a surgical attack with an armed drone, Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

According to a statement published on July 12, security units detected two PKK terrorists moving towards a cave in Qandil, between 90 and 100 kilometers away from the Turkish border.

An armed drone taking off from an undeclared post started monitoring the terrorists from the sky, as the PKK members headed to enter the cave they were killed by a long-distance shot from the drone.

Officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said they believe the two terrorists were “ringleaders of the PKK.”

No details on the identities of the terrorists have been announced yet.

“While the terror bases are hit from land or air, armed drones survey the region and border-side under control,” the ministry said in the statement and added: “Two terrorists going to a cave in Qandil have been neutralized as they tried to enter the cave.”

Highlighting that military operations of the Turkish armed forces will continue, the ministry stated, “Our targets are wherever the terrorists are.”

