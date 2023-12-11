Two people found dead after house collapse due to landslide

Two people found dead after house collapse due to landslide

ZONGULDAK
Two people found dead after house collapse due to landslide

The dead bodies of two people who were trapped under the collapse of a two-story detached house due to landslide in the northwestern province of Zonguldak have been reached.

The search for 82-year-old Perihan Çakar and her son 51-year-old Sait Çakar, who were trapped under the cave-in after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Zonguldak on Dec. 9, restarted at dawn.

After the teams determined that the cave-in area was safe, Zonguldak Municipality, gendarmerie and Turkish Coal Corporation rescue teams entered the area under the coordination of the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

In the area where police teams took extensive security measures, efforts were made to find the mother and son.

"On Dec. 9, a two-story house collapsed due to a landslide in the central district of Zonguldak province and two citizens were trapped under the cave-in. As a result of search and rescue operations, the dead bodies of two of our citizens were reached,” AFAD said.

Deputy Interior Minister Münir Karaloğlu said that the mother and her son are still under the cave-in and that all teams started search and rescue activities as soon as the call came in yesterday evening.

Reminding that there was a second landslide around 10 p.m. on Dec. 9, Karaloğlu said, "A serious landslide fell on the friends working with the sliding of the retaining wall above and 21 of our friends were injured.”

“There was no loss of life in the second landslide. Twenty-one of our friends were taken under treatment in hospitals; 15 of them were discharged, six of them are currently being treated, we do not have a life-threatening situation,” he added.

found,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

    Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

  2. Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

    Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

  3. 350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture

    350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture

  4. Drug trafficking ring busted in multiple raids, minister says

    Drug trafficking ring busted in multiple raids, minister says

  5. Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

    Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine
Recommended
350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture

350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture
Largest library in Mediterranean region opens

Largest library in Mediterranean region opens
Five men fined 5 mln Turkish Liras over illegal hunting

Five men fined 5 mln Turkish Liras over illegal hunting
Dismantling begins for ‘Kafkametler’ as divers complete search

Dismantling begins for ‘Kafkametler’ as divers complete search
Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities
Pandemic exacerbates Istanbul traffic woes

Pandemic exacerbates Istanbul traffic woes
WORLD Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia on Monday unveiled plans to slash the number of migrants arriving in the country, hoping to curb a post-pandemic surge and address voter anger at the rising cost of living.
ECONOMY Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat spoke with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo to discuss bilateral and commercial ties.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.