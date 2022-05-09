Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia

  • May 09 2022 07:00:00

Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia

ROME
Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia

Archaeologists in Sardinia have unearthed the torsos of two more limestone statues of boxers within the Iron Age necropolis of Mont’e Prama, Italy’s culture ministry said on May 7.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini called the find at the archeological site in Cabras, western central Sardinia, an “exceptional discovery” that should shed more light on the ancient Mediterranean culture whose tombs and statuary have been slowly uncovered since the 1970s.

The naked torsos and other fragments have been identified as boxers, due to a shield that wraps around their bodies, and are similar to another two sculptures unearthed a few meters away in 2014 and now on display at the local museum, the ministry said.

Archaeologists working on the southern part of the sprawling necropolis, first discovered in 1974 by local farmers, also found the continuation of the site’s funerary road on a north-south axis, along which have been found tombs dating back to between about 950 BC to 730 B.C.

While small and medium-sized fragments are being documented and recovered from the earth, “the two large and heavy blocks of torsos will need time to be freed from the sediment surrounding them and to be prepared for safe recovery,” said the culture ministry’s superintendent for southern Sardinia, Monica Stochino.

The site is believed to be part of the Nuragic civilization that controlled the island of Sardinia for centuries beginning in the Bronze Age. The people erected mysterious stone towers called “nuraghe” that today dot the Sardinian countryside and whose original purpose remains unknown.

Thousands of fragments and major pieces from Mont’e Prama discovered over the decades have so far been reassembled into about two dozen statues, each over 2 meters tall, that have been identified as warriors, archers or boxers.

Archaeologists still do not know precisely what the statues represent or what purpose they served.

Nor is it clear where they were originally located before being deliberately shattered in ancient times, according to researchers, who cannot agree whether by Phoenicians, Carthaginians, or by warring Nuragic groups themselves, and strewn above and near the tombs.

ARTS & LIFE Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia

Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

    Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

  2. Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

    Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

  3. EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

    EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

  4. Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

    Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

  5. Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market

    Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market
Recommended
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust

Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain

Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain
Emma Thompson wants to start a conversation

Emma Thompson wants to start a conversation
Fishing might doom the last of the vaquitas: Study

Fishing might doom the last of the vaquitas: Study

Bob Dylan museum opening in Tulsa

Bob Dylan museum opening in Tulsa
US tech titans look to ditch passwords

US tech titans look to ditch passwords
WORLD Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Umm Khaled hardly leaves the tent where she lives in northwest Syria, and she says she doesn’t pay attention to the news. But she knows one reason why it is getting harder and harder to feed herself and her children: Ukraine.

ECONOMY Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

President Xi Jinping has offered state backing for tech, infrastructure and jobs to revive China’s economy, but analysts warn growth will continue to wilt until Beijing drops its rigid virus controls.

SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.