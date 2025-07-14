Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi

ISTANBUL

An indictment has been issued against two more juveniles in the case of 15-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi, who died in a seemingly unprovoked knife attack in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district on Jan. 24.

According to an X post on July 14 by the Minguzzi family’s lawyer, Rezan Epözdemir, the investigation into M.A.D. and A.Ö. — both under 18 and identified as acting with the detained defendants in the incident — has been concluded.

An indictment has been issued against the two detained youths, charging them with "participation in the deliberate killing of a child."

Epözdemir announced a request to combine this indictment with the ongoing trial of the perpetrators, B.D. and U.B. Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences of 18 to 24 years for the two on charges of "deliberately killing a child."

If a decision is made to consolidate the cases, the four defendants will be tried together in the fourth hearing on July 17.

The murder of Minguzzi by strangers with no apparent motive has sparked national outrage and renewed debate over the sentencing limits for juvenile offenders.