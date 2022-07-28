Two killed in Op Euphrates Shield, one in Op Claw zone: Ministry

ANKARA
Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in the Euphrates Shield and Claw zone operations the Defense Ministry has announced.

The ministry said in a statement that two soldiers were killed after harassment fire opened in the Euphrates Shield Operation zone by the members of the terrorist organization.

“We wish Allah’s mercy to our heroic martyrs, our condolences and patience to their families, the Turkish Armed Forces and the nation,” the ministry added.

Another soldier, who was wounded due to the blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Claw Operation zone, was also killed, the ministry said on its Twitter account.

“Our heroic comrade was martyred on July 27, 2022. I wish Allah’s mercy to our hero, my condolences and patience to his family and noble nation, on behalf of myself and the members of the National Defense Ministry,” the minister Hulusi Akar said.

Türkiye has carried out a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

To clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists, the Euphrates Shield Operation was conducted in Syria’s Aleppo province between Aug. 24, 2016, and March 29, 2017.

The Claw Operations, which started on May 28, 2019, are the continuation of the cross-border military action previously launched by the Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Over time, the PKK terrorist organization found shelter in the region with incursions and threats to local communities.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League
Macron hosts Saudi crown prince despite rights outrage

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris on Thursday, defying criticism that the invitation is deeply inappropriate barely four years after the murder by Saudi agents of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Ford Otosan, Tofaş to suspend production next month

Carmakers Ford Otosan and Tofaş will suspend production next month to carry out maintenance work and due to annual vacation at their plants, the companies have announced.
Fenerbahçe fans will have to wait for another year to hear the Champions League anthem at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium after their team was knocked out of the top European club event with a 2-1 loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on July 27.