Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists

  • May 03 2020 11:01:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Two Turkish gendarmeries were killed in eastern Turkey in a clash with terrorists, the Interior Ministry said on May 2.

In a statement, the ministry said that four gendarmeries were also injured in the eastern Bitlis province during an anti-terror operation in the region.

The operation is still ongoing, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.

