Two earthquakes strike eastern Turkey

ELAZIĞ

Two earthquakes of 4.5 and 4.2 magnitudes struck Turkey's eastern province of Elazığ early on Feb. 1, with no reports of damage, according to the Disaster and Management Presidency (AFAD).

The earthquakes stuck nearly half an hour apart at 2.32 a.m. local time [0532GMT] and 3.03 a.m. [0603GMT] at a depth of about seven kilometers with its epicenter in the district of Sivrice.

"Currently, there has been no damage and no loss," said AFAD.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Elazığ earlier last week, claiming 41 lives while injuring over thousands.

Tremors were felt in neighboring Syria and Georgia.