Two earthquakes strike eastern Turkey

  • February 01 2020 10:07:47

Two earthquakes strike eastern Turkey

ELAZIĞ
Two earthquakes strike eastern Turkey

Two earthquakes of 4.5 and 4.2 magnitudes struck Turkey's eastern province of Elazığ early on Feb. 1, with no reports of damage, according to the Disaster and Management Presidency (AFAD).

The earthquakes stuck nearly half an hour apart at 2.32 a.m. local time [0532GMT] and 3.03 a.m. [0603GMT] at a depth of about seven kilometers with its epicenter in the district of Sivrice.

"Currently, there has been no damage and no loss," said AFAD.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Elazığ earlier last week, claiming 41 lives while injuring over thousands.

Tremors were felt in neighboring Syria and Georgia.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

    Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

  2. Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

    Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

  3. Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

    Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

  4. Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

    Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

  5. Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU

    Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU
Recommended
Turkey, Lithuania set $1 billion trade volume target

Turkey, Lithuania set $1 billion trade volume target
Erdoğan, Abbas speak over phone

Erdoğan, Abbas speak over phone
FM Çavuşoğlu urges joint effort against extremism in Europe

FM Çavuşoğlu urges joint effort against extremism in Europe
Turkey welcomes further developing relations with UK after Brexit

Turkey welcomes further developing relations with UK after Brexit
State of emergency body concludes 80 pct of appeals

State of emergency body concludes 80 pct of appeals
Turkish plane leaves China with evacuees

Turkish plane leaves China with evacuees
WORLD Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cut security ties with both Israel and the U.S. on Feb. 1, in a lengthy speech delivered at an Arab League meeting in Egypt's capital that denounced a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ECONOMY China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China has put in orders for a total of 200 million protective face masks from Turkish medical firms over the past 10 days, as the country wrestles an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Austria's Dominic Thiem beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 3-1 on Jan. 31 to earn his spot in the 2020 Australian Open men's final.