Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

  • February 14 2022 14:18:00

Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

ISTANBUL
Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

Two consecutive earthquakes which struck Georgia and Armenia have caused panic among residents living in Turkey’s northeastern border provinces.

The first earthquake of magnitude 5.3 rocked the city of Shirak, an Armenian settlement located on the border with Turkey, late on Feb. 13, according to initial data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

A few hours later, another earthquake with a greater magnitude was reported. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Georgia’s southern regions this time, the seismological monitoring center under the Tbilisi-based Ilia State University said.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the string of earthquakes was felt in Turkey’s northeastern provinces, including Kars, Iğdır, Ardahan and Artvin, forcing most locals to stay outside their houses at night.

“Some 70 percent of the locals spent the night outside,” said Ömer Vargün, the mayor of Digor’s Dağpınar town located in the northeastern province of Kars.

While three adobe houses in a village in Arpaçay in the province were slightly damaged, a 14-year-old bo,y who jumped out of the window during the earthquake, sustained a minor hand injury.

Eastern Turkey is a seismically active region and recently witnessed devastating earthquakes.

Caucasus,

TURKEY Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  2. Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

  3. Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

    Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

  4. Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine: US

    Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine: US

  5. Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

    Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold
Recommended
Roses, hearts and more: Turks mark ‘festival of love’

Roses, hearts and more: Turks mark ‘festival of love’
Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row
Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold
Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire

Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire
Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report
Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021

Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

High-end automaker Volvo has said that the global supply chain bottlenecks caused it to sell fewer cars, but that its profitability rose as it was able sell vehicles at higher prices.

SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.