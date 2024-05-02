Two charged in UK over 'Robin Hood tree' cut down

Two charged in UK over 'Robin Hood tree' cut down

LONDON
Two charged in UK over Robin Hood tree cut down

Two men have been charged with criminal damage over the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree, one of the country's most photographed trees that used to stand next to the Hadrian's Wall UNESCO World Heritage site in northeast England, prosecutors said on April 30.

The tree, which stood for more than 200 years in the Northumberland National Park, was found fallen in September 2023 following storms.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, have also been charged with causing criminal damage to Hadrian's Wall, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

They will appear before magistrates in Newcastle on May 15, it added.

When it was found, the crown of the tree lay partly on the ancient Roman fortification, which stretches 118 kilometers from coast to coast.

The landmark sycamore, located in a dramatic dip in the landscape, became internationally famous when it was used for a scene in the 1991 blockbuster film "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves", starring Kevin Costner.

It won the Woodland Trust's Tree of the Year in 2016 and was a key attraction that has been photographed by millions of visitors over the years.

Efforts are now under way to see if the tree can be regrown from its stump or saplings from its seeds.

Hadrian's Wall was begun in 122 A.D. during the reign of emperor Hadrian, and marked the boundary between Roman Britannia and unconquered Caledonia to the north.

Robin Hood Tree, United Kingdom,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

    Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

  3. Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

    Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

  4. Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

    Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

  5. Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

    Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks
Recommended
Hollywood stunt performers rev up Fall Guy premiere

Hollywood stunt performers rev up 'Fall Guy' premiere
Iran summons crew of Cannes competition film

Iran summons crew of Cannes competition film
Hells Kitchen and Stereophonic lead Tony nominations

'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' lead Tony nominations
Fire of Anatolia to celebrate 25th year at stadium

Fire of Anatolia to celebrate 25th year at stadium
US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 77

US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 77
Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, ugly trial

Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, ugly trial
WORLD China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

Beijing on Thursday said it would take "necessary measures" after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities, punishing companies in China and elsewhere that help Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

A revival of industrial policies is under way around the world, the United Nations said Thursday, with countries going for technological innovation to diversify their economies.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿