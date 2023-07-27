Two arrested over planned attacks in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Two individuals, identified as members of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization, who were allegedly planning "sensational actions" in Istanbul, have been apprehended, the Interior Ministry has announced.

In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that the suspects, Fatıma Al Musa and Velat Jamo, were apprehended by Istanbul gendarmerie's counter-terrorism teams in the Başakşehir district.

According to the statement, Al Musa had reportedly joined the organization in Rajo town in northeastern Syria back in 2011. Subsequently, she was involved in armed activities in Syria's Kobani and Qamishli cities.

Later, in the same year, she moved to the Gara region in northern Iraq, accompanied by 25 other members of the organization.

Following six months of training, Al Musa relocated to the Qandil mountains, where she was operating for nearly five years.

The ministry disclosed that she had received specialized training in explosives, operations, infiltration and attacks, and was later appointed as team commander at a cadre school. Her role was allegedly to carry out sensational actions, leading her to illegally enter Istanbul via Syria in 2017.

Meanwhile, the ministry obtained information on the activities of Velat Jamo, who was also arrested for his affiliation with the organization.

According to the statement, he had come to Istanbul after serving as manager for a structure within the PKK in Syria's Afrin district. Authorities suspect that he was also seeking to carry out sensational actions in the city.

