Two Aegean cities battle major wildfires

ÇANAKKALE

Çanakkale, one of the Turkish provinces most afflicted by forest fires this year, found itself once again besieged by flames on Aug. 15, while another inferno raged into its second day in the western city of Manisa.

A conflagration that ignited in the early hours of Aug. 15 on the historic Gallipoli Peninsula rapidly intensified, compelling authorities to close off the revered martyrdom and historical sites dedicated to the soldiers who died during World War I.

Several forestry workers, who were asphyxiated by the smoke, were promptly admitted to the hospital for treatment. Another group of responders, who encountered an accident en route to the site, remain in good health, local media reported.

Meanwhile, another wildfire that erupted around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the Gördes district of Manisa continued to rage into its second day.

The situation, which was initially brought under control by the afternoon of Aug.14, was exacerbated by a second outbreak of flames around 5 p.m.

Fires in Edirne and Bozcaada have been successfully contained as of late on Aug. 14.

Türkiye grapples with forest fires during the summer months, especially in its western and southern regions, due to high humidity and extreme temperatures.

Two months ago, authorities announced that record-breaking temperatures across various cities in Türkiye have led to a fivefold increase in forest fires compared to last year.

Authorities continue to warn against behaviors that can trigger fires and emphasize the importance of preventative measures to protect Türkiye’s forests and agricultural lands.