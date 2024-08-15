Two Aegean cities battle major wildfires

Two Aegean cities battle major wildfires

ÇANAKKALE
Two Aegean cities battle major wildfires

Çanakkale, one of the Turkish provinces most afflicted by forest fires this year, found itself once again besieged by flames on Aug. 15, while another inferno raged into its second day in the western city of Manisa.

A conflagration that ignited in the early hours of Aug. 15 on the historic Gallipoli Peninsula rapidly intensified, compelling authorities to close off the revered martyrdom and historical sites dedicated to the soldiers who died during World War I.

Several forestry workers, who were asphyxiated by the smoke, were promptly admitted to the hospital for treatment. Another group of responders, who encountered an accident en route to the site, remain in good health, local media reported.

Meanwhile, another wildfire that erupted around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the Gördes district of Manisa continued to rage into its second day.

The situation, which was initially brought under control by the afternoon of Aug.14, was exacerbated by a second outbreak of flames around 5 p.m.

Fires in Edirne and Bozcaada have been successfully contained as of late on Aug. 14.

Türkiye grapples with forest fires during the summer months, especially in its western and southern regions, due to high humidity and extreme temperatures.

Two months ago, authorities announced that record-breaking temperatures across various cities in Türkiye have led to a fivefold increase in forest fires compared to last year.

Authorities continue to warn against behaviors that can trigger fires and emphasize the importance of preventative measures to protect Türkiye’s forests and agricultural lands.

Aegean, wildfires,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

    Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

  2. Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

    Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

  3. Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

    Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

  4. Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

    Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

  5. Turkish executive appointed to top post

    Turkish executive appointed to top post
Recommended
Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years
Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated
Turkish officials laud Abbas speech in parliament

Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament
Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism
Ankara, Baghdad discuss intensification of security cooperation

Ankara, Baghdad discuss intensification of security cooperation
Abbas thanks Türkiye for support amid Gaza war

Abbas thanks Türkiye for support amid Gaza war
Türkiye reports no cases of mpox, no plans to impose restrictions

Türkiye reports no cases of mpox, no plans to impose restrictions
WORLD Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris touted a likely vote-winning cut in medical costs Thursday ahead of holding their first joint public event since Harris replaced the president as the Democratic candidate in November's election.
ECONOMY Turkish executive appointed to top post

Turkish executive appointed to top post

With the strategic merger of NielsenIQ, the world's leading information services and consumer intelligence company, and GfK, one of the world's leading research companies, Didem Şekerel Erdoğan has been promoted to NIQ (NielsenIQ + GfK) Türkiye General Manager and NielsenIQ Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa E-commerce Regional Vice President.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿