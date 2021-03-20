Twitter to appoint representative to Turkey

  • March 20 2021 09:23:31

Twitter to appoint representative to Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Twitter to appoint representative to Turkey

Twitter accepted a requirement to appoint a local representative in Turkey as part of a new social media law that took effect in October 2020, according to a top Turkish official.

"It is gratifying to see that Twitter will fulfill the obligations of the law without applying sanctions to reduce the internet traffic bandwidth," tweeted Ömer Fatih Sayan, deputy Turkish transport and infrastructure minister.

After Twitter's move, there is no social media network failing to appoint a representative except Pinterest, he noted.

He said representatives are important for eliminating violations of the law.

Turkey asked social media platforms that are accessed more than 1 million times daily in the country to appoint local representatives.

Last year, Turkey imposed a 40 million Turkish liras ($5.43 million) fine each on several social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for not complying.

Facebook, VKontakte (VK), YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn and Dailymotion have decided to assign local representatives.

Turkey will limit the bandwidth of platforms that flout requirements by up to 90% and ban Turkish-based firms from running advertisements on them.

In January, Turkey started to implement advertisement bans for Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest.

Social media giants that appoint local representatives after sanctions would have 75% of the fine and bans waived and bandwidth restored.  

Twitter’s statement

Saying that Twitter is committed to protect and defend the open internet, the company said it has decided to accept Turkey’s request.

"In our continuing effort to provide our service in Turkey, we have closely reviewed the recently amended Internet Law," it said.

It also said that Twitter will remain transparent about requests from government and law enforcement.

"Twitter was founded on freedom of expression, and we respect people’s universal right to express their views online," it stressed.  

Social media law

As part of the legislation, social media firms must respond to requests by the government in the Turkish language and must answer requests concerning personal and privacy rights within 48 hours.

Platforms should also publish semi-annual reports on their response rates to such requests.

Social networks that do not comply with court orders to remove illegal content are subject to penalties, according to the law.

In addition, the legislation also requires social media companies to take measures to store Turkey-based users’ data inside the country.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

    Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

  2. Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

    Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

  3. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  4. UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

    UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

  5. Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

    Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Recommended
Israels expansionist steps violate intl law, says Ankara

Israel's expansionist steps violate int'l law, says Ankara
More than 800 artifacts seized in anti-smuggling raids

More than 800 artifacts seized in anti-smuggling raids
Rapporteur appointed on lawsuit against HDP

Rapporteur appointed on lawsuit against HDP
Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention
Turkish Ministry to limit access to White Islands of Lake Salda

Turkish Ministry to limit access to White Islands of Lake Salda
Residents care for six-century-old tree

Residents care for six-century-old tree
WORLD Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik

Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik

A volcano erupted just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik on March 19, with red lava spewing out of the ground and a crimson glow lighting up the night sky.
ECONOMY Investments in Turkeys entrepreneurship ecosystem peak

Investments in Turkey's entrepreneurship ecosystem peak

Investments in Turkey's entrepreneurship ecosystem set a record last year, reaching $139 million, the nation’s vice president said on March 19. 
SPORTS Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

The Turkish Süper Lig’s showpiece event in Week 30 pits high-flying league leader Beşiktaş against inconsistent Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby.