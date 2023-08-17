TweetDeck placed behind paywall

TweetDeck placed behind paywall

NEW YORK
TweetDeck placed behind paywall

Social media app TweetDeck has begun going behind a paywall on, with users of platform X, formerly known as Twitter, being diverted to a paid-subscription sign-up page when they tried to access it.

X announced in July that TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor multiple accounts and lists of users at once, would be available only to "verified" account holders from August.

On Tuesday, users attempting to access the service, now rebranded as X Pro, were required to pay for X's blue checkmark verification for an annual fee of $84.

The social media firm, bought by billionaire Elon Musk last year, has been thrashing around for ways to make a profit, cutting staff and ramping up its paid-for subscriptions.

Last week, CEO Linda Yaccarino said that the company was "close" to breaking even and would beef up staffing that had been slashed by Musk.

X's verified users are mostly those who have paid to receive the blue checkmark, though Musk has gifted the verification symbol to some.

TweetDeck, launched more than a decade ago, shows messages in columns and its search and posting functions operate differently to the website or the app.

Twitter bought London-based TweetDeck in 2011, with technology media putting the price tag at $40 million at the time.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Handover ceremonies mark changes in military
LATEST NEWS

  1. Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

    Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

  2. Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

    Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

  3. Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

    Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

  4. NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

    NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

  5. Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'

    Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'
Recommended
Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek
Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue bustling with shoppers

Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue bustling with shoppers
Moody’s upgrades outlook for Turkish banks

Moody’s upgrades outlook for Turkish banks
UK inflation falls to 17-month low

UK inflation falls to 17-month low
Annual increase in home prices continues to slow

Annual increase in home prices continues to slow
Demand remains robust for luxury cars

Demand remains robust for luxury cars
WORLD NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO has göne into cleanup mode in the wake of a debate over a senior official’s suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.
ECONOMY Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Despite all global financial problems, the Turkish economy is forecast to grow by 4.5 percent in 2023, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to continue to take measures for monetary tightening.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.