TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

ISTANBUL

The Turkish TV series sector exports products to over 150 countries, with export revenues surpassing $500 million last year.

Turkish TV series have a strong following in the Middle East and Latin American countries, as well as in the United States, Australia and Europe.

It is estimated that Turkish productions produced by digital platforms as well as televisions are watched by 1 billion unique viewers worldwide, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Last year, the Turkish TV series industry exported more than 300 local productions, with revenues exceeding $500 million.

According to the latest data from Netflix, 47 Turkish contents have been in the weekly Global Top 10 lists since 2021.

While local content has been among the most-watched in 92 countries, it has ranked among the top 10 in 184 weeks across four years.

The popularity of Turkish TV series also led to a boom in tourist inflows into the country.

Foreign viewers inquire about the locations where TV series are shot when they visit the promotion stands opened by Turkish officials.

For example, betting on the popularity of the Turkish TV series among Chilean viewers, the flag carrier Turkish Airlines launched flights to Santiago in December, hoping to bring more tourists from the South American nation.