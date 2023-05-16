Turks applied for Schengen visa most in 2022

Turks applied for Schengen visa most in 2022

ANKARA
Turks applied for Schengen visa most in 2022

 

More than 700,000 Turkish citizens applied for Schengen visa in 2022, placing the country in the first place among the countries with the highest number of visa applications.

Türkiye surpassed Russia in the number of applications and pushed it back to second place for the first time in history, according to the Schengen Visa Statistics data released last week.

More than 220,000 applications were made at the German embassy, consulates and visa centers by Turks last year. Greek and French representatives followed with around 160,000 and France with 110,000 applications, respectively.

The number of Turkish citizens applying for a Schengen visa decreased by 14 percent, from 900,000 to around 780,000.

“One of the most important reasons for Türkiye to rank first is not the increase in the number of Turkish applicants, but the dramatic decrease in the number of Russian applicants caused by the sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine,” Besart Bajrami, the founder of SchengenVisaInfo, explained the change.

Russia may fall further behind the table this year if the war continues, he added.

Bajrami cited China’s implementation of strict COVID rules during the pandemic, especially in the tourism sector, and preventing its own citizens from traveling abroad as one of the reasons for Türkiye’s rise to first place.

Noting that the loosening of the rules in China could change the ranking this year, he said that Türkiye could thus fall to the second rank next year.

Although the total number of applicants exceeded 7.5 million last year, considering that nearly 17 million applications in 2019, the total rate decreased by 55 percent.

Schengen refers to the EU passport-free zone that covers most European countries, the largest free travel area in the world. A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows a person to stay up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

Turkey,

WORLD Greeces Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

    Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

  2. Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism

    Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism

  3. Kiev targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges

    Kiev targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges

  4. Three-day Caravan Festival in Kilyos

    Three-day Caravan Festival in Kilyos

  5. Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

    Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival
Recommended
Bluefin tuna fishing season begins

Bluefin tuna fishing season begins
Budget posts 133 billion Turkish Liras deficit

Budget posts 133 billion Turkish Liras deficit
‘Türkiye consists of 30,000 advanced learners in 15-age group’

‘Türkiye consists of 30,000 advanced learners in 15-age group’
Average household size, total fertility rate for Türkiye decreases

Average household size, total fertility rate for Türkiye decreases
Erdoğan leads poll by over 2.5 million votes: Watchdog

Erdoğan leads poll by over 2.5 million votes: Watchdog
Parliament takes shape for 28th legislative term

Parliament takes shape for 28th legislative term
WORLD Greeces Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greeks will vote on Sunday in the most unpredictable national polls in a decade with an inconclusive result likely to lead to the election needing to be re-run.

ECONOMY Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

Australian mining company Newcrest said yesterday it had agreed to a takeover by U.S. rival Newmont, creating a world-leading gold producer in a deal worth 28.8 billion Australian dollars ($19 billion).

SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.