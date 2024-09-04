Turkmens shun council over controversial election

Turkmens shun council over controversial election

KIRKUK
Turkmens shun council over controversial election

The Iraqi Turkmen Front has that its members in Iraq’s Kirkuk province will continue to protest by not attending provincial council sessions, as they did during the previous governorate elections.

The members, who protested the elections in Kirkuk Governorate held at the initiative of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), will continue their stance by boycotting council sessions, the front’s political bureau said in a statement.

The statement said the elections were illegal and that an appeal had been made to the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court for their annulment, adding they will not attend council sessions until a court decision was made.

It also noted that the members will continue their regular duties to ensure services reach the people of Kirkuk and that they will not abandon their initial stance against the council, which has prevented their participation.

Members of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, including five Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) members, three Arab members and one Christian member, gathered at Rashed Hotel in Baghdad to vote for the governor and the head of their council.

Those who took part in the vote supported the PUK’s Rebwar Taha for the post of governor and Arab member Muhammad Hafiz for the council’s helm, while Turkmen, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) members and three Arab members of the Kirkuk Council did not attend the meeting and boycotted the vote.

On the same day, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front announced their refusal to acknowledge the meeting in Baghdad to elect the Kirkuk governor and provincial council helm, vowing to seek a court order to annul it.

Turkmens,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Trump taps Musk to save trillions in war on waste

Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste
Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿