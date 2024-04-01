Türkiye’s young candidates win mayoral races

In a political environment dominated by the 45 and over age group, some candidates in their early 30s have won district mayoral races in the local elections.

While the average age of candidates in the March 31 local elections in Türkiye was over 45, with the oldest aged 90 and the youngest 18, 30-year-old Tamer Mandalinci was nominated as the mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in Muğla's Bodrum district.

According to unofficial results, Mandalinci won 57 percent of the vote and was elected mayor of Bodrum. Mandalinci became one of the youngest mayors in Türkiye.

Eren Ali Bingöl, born in 1993, was nominated as the CHP candidate for mayor of Istanbul's Tuzla district. According to the results, Bingöl left his rival behind and became the victor of the race.

In Istanbul's Avcılar district, Utku Caner Çaykara, born in 1991, was elected mayor with 53 percent of the votes.

Özkan Çetinkaya, the mayoral candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the northern province of Karabük, has become mayor according to election results. Çetinkaya, 36, said they had a successful campaign and thanked the people of Karabük for their kindness.

