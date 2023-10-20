Türkiye’s tourism hub grapples with water crisis

Türkiye’s tourism hub grapples with water crisis

MUĞLA
Türkiye’s tourism hub grapples with water crisis

 

With Türkiye’s tourism hub of Bodrum experiencing water scarcity due to the closure of its two dams amid severe drought, the municipality has initiated supplying water to its residents through tankers.

In the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum, a decline in precipitation triggered by the climate crisis and ruptures in water distribution pipelines have caused the water level at Mumcular Dam to plummet to 8 percent. The dam was closed to water intake two weeks ago. Similarly, water intake from the Geyik Dam, which also feeds the city and saw its water level drop to a critical 13 percent, was halted last week.

"The Bodrum Municipality has allocated four additional vehicles for water transportation to various points across the peninsula on top of the three vehicles currently in use. We will continue our planned water supplementation services with a total of seven vehicles in the coming period," said an official statement from the municipality.

Between August and October, tankers delivered 2,432 tons of water to 915 households in several neighborhoods of Bodrum, the statement added.

"Bodrum faces a water issue. Our Mumcular Dam has been closed due to the depletion of water volume. Mumcular Dam was a 5-million-cubic-meter water source, combined with underground water resources, brought to the treatment plant, purified and then supplied to Bodrum," explained Baki Ülgen, a senior official from the Muğla Municipality.

Making a comparison with Istanbul's water problem, Ülgen noted that they draw water from the bottom of dams, known as "dead volume" to partially meet the demand. He suggested that a similar approach could work for Bodrum's problem.

"Water conservation has become imperative for Bodrum. We need to cut down on extravagant consumption, redirecting the use of water in pools and eliminating excessive luxury use. I recommend reserving water solely for essential consumption."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

    Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

  2. Besieged Palestinians await aid as Israel pounds Gaza

    Besieged Palestinians await aid as Israel pounds Gaza

  3. Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

    Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

  4. US Fed notes softening labor market

    US Fed notes softening labor market

  5. ECB greenlights next stage of digital euro project

    ECB greenlights next stage of digital euro project
Recommended
15 shipwrecks unearthed in Med Sea

15 shipwrecks unearthed in Med Sea
Great vibrations of Mark Rothko at blockbuster show

Great vibrations' of Mark Rothko at blockbuster show
Honey forest at Mount Ida to open to public soon

Honey forest at Mount Ida to open to public soon
Illicit facilities damage health sector: Expert

Illicit facilities damage health sector: Expert
Istanbul sees tenfold increase in foreign residents

Istanbul sees 'tenfold increase in foreign residents'
Int’l team to research stress on fault line after Feb 6 quakes

Int’l team to research stress on fault line after Feb 6 quakes
WORLD Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Declaring that U.S. leadership "holds the world together,” President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.
ECONOMY Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

Tesla's results for the third quarter missed analyst estimates on Oct. 18, as the Elon Musk-run company was hit by higher costs and the fallout from price discounts.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.