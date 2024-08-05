Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Egypt's president

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in El-Alamein, northern Egypt.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting on social media platform X, but neither side disclosed any details about the discussions.

The meeting came as both countries sought to improve ties.

Türkiye is actively enhancing its diplomatic ties with various countries, including Egypt, as part of a broader diplomatic initiative.

Fidan's visit to Egypt began on Sunday at the invitation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and included stops at Egypt's al-Arish port, the Rafah border crossing, and the Egyptian Red Crescent Logistics Center.

He also met with North Sinai Governor Major-General Khaled Megawer and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

This visit follows a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and el-Sissi in Cairo on Feb. 14, during which they agreed to open a new chapter in their relations after a decade of tension.

The leaders decided to resume the activities of the strategic council at the presidential level, with a shared goal of increasing their trade volume to $15 billion.

The two leaders signed a joint declaration that emphasized the beginning of a new era of ties and the importance of improving bilateral dialogue for regional and global issues.