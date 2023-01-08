Türkiye’s top diplomat embarks on five-nation Africa tour

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has embarked on a five-nation Africa tour, which includes a visit to South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe.

He will visit these countries between Jan. 8 and 14, the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement over the weekend.

“During his visit to the Republic of South Africa, Minister Çavuşoğlu will officially inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town on Jan. 9, and will hold official meetings in Pretoria on Jan. 10,” read the statement.

Within the scope of his visit, Çavuşoğlu will conduct bilateral meetings in Zimbabwe on Jan. 11, in Rwanda on Jan. 12, in Gabon on Jan. 13, and in Sao Tome and Principe on Jan. 14.

“All aspects of our bilateral relations will be elaborated with the aforementioned countries, and regional developments, as well as Türkiye’s Africa Partnership Policy, will be reviewed during the visit of Minister Çavuşoğlu,” the statement added.