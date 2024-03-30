Türkiye’s solar power capacity exceeds 12,000 MW

ANKARA
Türkiye’s installed solar power capacity surpassed the 12,000 megawatts (MW) mark for the first time, reaching 12,425 MW as of February, according to a statement by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The share of renewable energy in electricity production was over 51 percent in the first two months of 2024, the statement added.

“Renewable energy will be the key to reach full independence in energy. Our target is to increase the installed capacity of renewable energy by 5,000 MW every year until 2035,” said Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

As of the end of February, 56.21 percent of Türkiye’s installed capacity in electricity was made up of renewable sources.

There was an increase of 1,109 MW in two months in solar power capacity, the statement added, noting that in the whole of 2023 some 2,000 MW of capacity added to solar power.

The share of renewable energy in electricity production was 51.63 percent in January and 51.03 percent in February, according to the ministry.

The target is to increase the installed capacity of 5,000 MW in renewable energy every year until 2035, of which three, 500 MW is solar and 1,500 MW is wind energy, said Bayraktar.

“We want to reach a total of 60,000 MW of newly installed power over the next 12 years,” the minister added.

Türkiye’s electricity consumption declined by 0.2 percent last year to 330 TWh, while electricity generation fell 0.6 percent from 2022 to 326 TWh.

The country’s electricity consumption is forecast to increase to 510.5 TWh in 2025.

