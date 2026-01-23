Türkiye’s ski resorts overflow with visitors during midterm break

KAYSERİ
Spanning from the slopes of Erciyes in central Anatolia to the peaks of Zigana in the Black Sea region, Türkiye’s premier winter destinations are witnessing an unprecedented influx of vacationers, with the midyear school break triggering a record-breaking rush to the summits.

Erciyes ski resort in the central city of Kayseri saw a staggering 250,000 visitors arrive en masse during the first weekend of the semester break.

Built upon the slopes of Mount Erciyes, the resort boasts 112 kilometers of interconnected ski runs and 41 diverse pistes, powered by 19 state-of-the-art mechanical lifts.

Its seamless integration with Cappadocia, coupled with world-class infrastructure and effortless accessibility, establishes it as a magnet for global and domestic travelers alike.

In a remarkable display of popularity, the resort reached a milestone of 1 million visitors in under a month since its official season opening on Dec. 20 last year.

The intense holiday rush left the resort operating at full capacity, with parking areas reaching their limits and long lines forming at the cable cars as crowds swarmed the summits.

Echoing the rush in Erciyes, similar scenes of holiday fervor took hold of Uludağ, a famous ski destination near the northwestern province of Bursa.

With snow depths peaking at 81 centimeters, the resort’s slopes and hotels were transformed into a vibrant sea of vacationers.

Stunning drone footage revealed the scale of the rush, capturing winding lift lines and bustling trails where families and professional skiers alike embraced the winter chill.

Reflecting this surge, local operators reported that hotel occupancy rates soared to 90 percent.

Enjoying the vibrant atmosphere at the summit, vacationer Esin Bulut shared her excitement despite the biting cold.

"We’re at the peak of Uludağ right now and it’s minus 7 degrees Celsius,” she said. “The energy here is incredible. We don’t get to come here often, so we’re making every moment count.”

Further east, the misty peaks of the northern city of Gümüşhane’s Zigana resort also became a hub of family activity, welcoming 50 percent more guests than the previous season.

Cihan Canlı, visiting the resort for the school holiday, noted the exceptional energy of the resort.

"We came here to make the most of the break, and it’s heartening to see such a joyful, bustling crowd,” he said.

Students will continue to enjoy their winter reprieve until Jan. 30, before heading back to the classroom to kick off the second half of the academic year on Feb. 2.

 

