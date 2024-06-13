Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

ANKARA
Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 8.1 percent to $74 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 1 percent to $60.6 billion, the bank said on June 13.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad increased by 22.6 percent to $15.5 billion.

FX deposits of non-residents, except in the banking sector, within resident banks decreased by 3.7 percent from the end of 2023 recording $19.3 billion, while FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $21 billion increasing by 1.2 percent.

Non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 21 percent over the same period to reach $18.3 billion, according to data from the Central Bank.

The short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 10.9 percent to $38.2 billion and the short-term debt of the private sector increased by 1.2 percent to $96.3 billion.

“As of the end of April, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 52.1 percent the U.S. dollars, 21.1 percent euro, 11.7 percent lira and 15.1 percent other currencies,” the Central Bank said.

Separate data the Central Bank unveiled earlier this week showed that the Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad recorded $165.1 billion as of April, increasing by $1 billion from the end of 2023.

The long-term loans stood at $154.5 billion, decreasing by $458 million, whereas short-term loans, excluding trade credits, increased by $1.5 billion over the same period to $10.6 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

    FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

  2. Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

    Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

  3. Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

    Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

  4. US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

    US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

  5. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
Recommended
Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data

Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data
FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive

FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive
EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war

EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war
US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year

US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle

Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle
EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı

EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı
WORLD US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

A U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas appears to be in limbo, with neither side yet publicly committing to the current plan for a Gaza deal amid demands for changes.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿