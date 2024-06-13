Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 8.1 percent to $74 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 1 percent to $60.6 billion, the bank said on June 13.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad increased by 22.6 percent to $15.5 billion.

FX deposits of non-residents, except in the banking sector, within resident banks decreased by 3.7 percent from the end of 2023 recording $19.3 billion, while FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $21 billion increasing by 1.2 percent.

Non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 21 percent over the same period to reach $18.3 billion, according to data from the Central Bank.

The short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 10.9 percent to $38.2 billion and the short-term debt of the private sector increased by 1.2 percent to $96.3 billion.

“As of the end of April, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 52.1 percent the U.S. dollars, 21.1 percent euro, 11.7 percent lira and 15.1 percent other currencies,” the Central Bank said.

Separate data the Central Bank unveiled earlier this week showed that the Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad recorded $165.1 billion as of April, increasing by $1 billion from the end of 2023.

The long-term loans stood at $154.5 billion, decreasing by $458 million, whereas short-term loans, excluding trade credits, increased by $1.5 billion over the same period to $10.6 billion.