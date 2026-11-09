Türkiye’s school break to drive 50 billion liras in travel

ISTANBUL

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Around 1.5 million people are expected to travel within Türkiye or abroad during the school break from Nov. 16 to 20, generating about 50 billion Turkish Liras ($997.2 million) in economic activity.

The forecast comes from Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) Chair Firuz Bağlıkaya, who said domestic travel demand rose 15 percent from a year earlier and bookings abroad increased 5 percent. The estimate excludes visits to hometowns.

Families with children increasingly plan the break as far ahead as the winter holiday, and agencies offer packages designed for the week, Bağlıkaya said.

Thermal destinations in demand include western Afyonkarahisar, Pamukkale in southwestern Denizli and Sapanca and Bolu in northwestern Türkiye. Families favor hotels with heated pools and children’s activities in the southern province of Antalya and the Aegean region. Other Mediterranean destinations, areas near the Marmara region and Turkish Cyprus also draw interest. Cappadocia, southeastern Anatolia and the western Black Sea region lead demand for cultural tours.

Europe remains the main draw abroad, with Italy, Spain’s Andalusia region, Paris, London and Central European cities among the favorites. Travelers also seek out Belgrade, Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo, as well as Baku. Egypt draws visitors to Cairo, the Nile and Sharm el-Sheikh. Japan, South Korea, Thailand and South Africa attract travelers looking farther afield, while Dubai and Disneyland Paris are popular with families.

Short hotel stays typically run two to four nights, while cultural tours last three to five days.

Travelers who combine the break with weekends or head farther afield favor stays of five to seven nights.

Domestic cultural tours start at about 5,000 liras ($100) per person, while starting prices for overseas tours range from 10,000 to 15,000 liras ($199 to $299). Airfares, visas and exchange rates shape overseas prices, while lodging and included services are key to domestic prices, Bağlıkaya said.

He called for equal obligations across the sector to protect local businesses’ competitiveness and keep the economic benefit in Türkiye. He advised families to book through licensed agencies and check sellers through TÜRSAB’s digital verification system or online member directory.

Türkiye introduced short school breaks in the 2019-20 academic year. They have since created a new shoulder season for the tourism industry, Bağlıkaya said.