Türkiye’s school break to drive 50 billion liras in travel

Türkiye’s school break to drive 50 billion liras in travel

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s school break to drive 50 billion liras in travel

AA Photo

Around 1.5 million people are expected to travel within Türkiye or abroad during the school break from Nov. 16 to 20, generating about 50 billion Turkish Liras ($997.2 million) in economic activity.

The forecast comes from Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) Chair Firuz Bağlıkaya, who said domestic travel demand rose 15 percent from a year earlier and bookings abroad increased 5 percent. The estimate excludes visits to hometowns.

Families with children increasingly plan the break as far ahead as the winter holiday, and agencies offer packages designed for the week, Bağlıkaya said.

Thermal destinations in demand include western Afyonkarahisar, Pamukkale in southwestern Denizli and Sapanca and Bolu in northwestern Türkiye. Families favor hotels with heated pools and children’s activities in the southern province of Antalya and the Aegean region. Other Mediterranean destinations, areas near the Marmara region and Turkish Cyprus also draw interest. Cappadocia, southeastern Anatolia and the western Black Sea region lead demand for cultural tours.

Europe remains the main draw abroad, with Italy, Spain’s Andalusia region, Paris, London and Central European cities among the favorites. Travelers also seek out Belgrade, Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo, as well as Baku. Egypt draws visitors to Cairo, the Nile and Sharm el-Sheikh. Japan, South Korea, Thailand and South Africa attract travelers looking farther afield, while Dubai and Disneyland Paris are popular with families.

Short hotel stays typically run two to four nights, while cultural tours last three to five days.

Travelers who combine the break with weekends or head farther afield favor stays of five to seven nights.
Domestic cultural tours start at about 5,000 liras ($100) per person, while starting prices for overseas tours range from 10,000 to 15,000 liras ($199 to $299). Airfares, visas and exchange rates shape overseas prices, while lodging and included services are key to domestic prices, Bağlıkaya said.

He called for equal obligations across the sector to protect local businesses’ competitiveness and keep the economic benefit in Türkiye. He advised families to book through licensed agencies and check sellers through TÜRSAB’s digital verification system or online member directory.

Türkiye introduced short school breaks in the 2019-20 academic year. They have since created a new shoulder season for the tourism industry, Bağlıkaya said.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gulf states ink deal for railway

Gulf states ink deal for railway
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gulf states ink deal for railway

    Gulf states ink deal for railway

  2. At least 14 migrants die off Greece’s Crete

    At least 14 migrants die off Greece’s Crete

  3. Explosion at steel plant kills 6 workers in İzmir

    Explosion at steel plant kills 6 workers in İzmir

  4. ECB warns extreme water scarcity puts eurozone output at risk

    ECB warns extreme water scarcity puts eurozone output at risk

  5. Türkiye’s current account forecast to post $2.4 billion surplus in September

    Türkiye’s current account forecast to post $2.4 billion surplus in September
Recommended
Explosion at steel plant kills 6 workers in İzmir

Explosion at steel plant kills 6 workers in İzmir
Turkish Cyprus pitches new proposal to ‘change dynamics’ of talks

Turkish Cyprus pitches new proposal to ‘change dynamics’ of talks
Erdoğan warns Trump against renewed Iran war

Erdoğan warns Trump against renewed Iran war
Former minister denies role in investment fund crisis

Former minister denies role in investment fund crisis
Özel calls Aliyev to mark Azerbaijan’s Victory Day

Özel calls Aliyev to mark Azerbaijan’s Victory Day
Türkiye to begin handover of Bashiqa base to Iraq

Türkiye to begin handover of Bashiqa base to Iraq
Türkiye calls for investment, not just pledges, at COP31

Türkiye calls for investment, not just pledges, at COP31
WORLD Gulf states ink deal for railway

Gulf states ink deal for railway

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states have signed a landmark agreement to advance the region’s 1,700-kilometer railway network, which is now more than 50 percent complete, with full operations expected to begin by December 2030.
ECONOMY ECB warns extreme water scarcity puts eurozone output at risk

ECB warns extreme water scarcity puts eurozone output at risk

The European Central Bank (ECB) warned on Nov. 9 that an extreme water scarcity event could put up to 24 of euro area economic output at risk of loss.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿