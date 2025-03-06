Türkiye's participation key for Europe's security architecture: Fidan

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday underlined Türkiye's role in Europe's security, saying the continent's deterrent and sustainable security is "only possible" with Ankara's participation.

Fidan's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman in Ankara.

European leaders are holding emergency talks in Brussels to increase defense spending and shore up support for Ukraine.

Touching upon the recent incidents in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Fidan urged parties in the Balkan nation to refrain from "unilateral rhetoric," and to resolve issues through dialogue.

"We urge everyone to act with restraint. We need cooperation, consensus, and dialogue, not provocations," he added.

A court in Bosnia and Herzegovina recently sentenced Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, one of the two entities in the nation, to one year in prison and banned him from politics for six years.

Bosnian officials on Thursday, meanwhile, challenged laws barring the state judiciary and police from operating in the Serb-controlled part of the country.

 

