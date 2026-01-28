Türkiye’s parliamentary commission calls for new AI laws to lead globally

ANKARA
Türkiye’s parliamentary artificial intelligence commission has completed a comprehensive draft report that lays the groundwork for new AI legislation and institutional reforms, arguing that the country has the potential to become a leading global actor in artificial intelligence if it adopts a long-term, coordinated strategy.

Spanning 860 pages, the report calls for a Türkiye-specific artificial intelligence law, the establishment of a national AI authority and the creation of a permanent parliamentary commission focused on advanced technologies and innovation.

It stresses that future regulations should not be copied from abroad but tailored to Türkiye’s own social, economic and security needs, with a clear vision to position the country as a global AI frontrunner by 2030.

According to the report, Türkiye’s main advantages in artificial intelligence include its young and relatively educated population, strong university ecosystem, strategic geographic location and accumulated experience in the defense industry.

The commission argues that these factors provide a solid foundation for domestic AI development and international competitiveness.

At the same time, the report identifies key weaknesses, such as limited access to high-quality data, shortages in specialized human resources, gaps in digital infrastructure and regulatory barriers that slow innovation.

Health, education, agriculture and defense are highlighted as priority sectors where Türkiye could assume a pioneering role.

However, the commission also underlines sector-specific risks.

In health care, ethical concerns, data privacy and cybersecurity vulnerabilities are seen as factors that could undermine public trust.

Within the defense landscape, the report points to the risk that AI technologies could be used asymmetrically by terrorist organizations, posing serious security challenges.

In education, it warns that student data privacy is at risk and that the widespread use of non-standard digital systems creates compatibility problems.

Among the key recommendations are accelerating the development of Turkish-language AI models and launching a national language data set program.

Furthermore, AI applications should be expanded across the justice, digital finance, e-commerce and defense sectors.

The report also proposes legal bans on AI systems that manipulate human will or push individuals to actions they would not otherwise take.

Official data shows AI uptake in Türkiye is still at a nascent stage, though it is growing noticeably — particularly within younger and better-educated populations.

According to figures published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), 19.2 percent of the population uses AI tools.

Usage is highest among those aged 16–24, at 39.4 percent, followed by the 25–34 age group at 30 percent.

