Türkiye’s mobile internet subscribers hit 75.6 mln in 2025

ANKARA

Mobile subscribers reached 75.6 million in the final quarter of 2024, maintaining the largest share of internet subscriptions, Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced, citing a report by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) for the final quarter of last year.

He noted that fixed telephone subscriptions fell from 9.03 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 8.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Uraloğlu highlighted that mobile phone subscriptions rose by 5.7 percent in the final quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, reaching 99.7 million. He added that total internet subscriptions increased by 1.1 percent year-on-year, reaching 97.4 million, driven mainly by mobile internet and fiber connections.

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) subscriptions saw a sharp rise, growing from 6.8 million to 8.67 million, a 26.7 percent increase, according to the BTK report. Overall fiber subscriptions expanded from 8.07 million to 9.84 million, marking a 22 percent growth.

The minister also drew attention to the surge in broadband internet usage: Data traffic rose by 17.1 percent compared to the last quarter of 2024, reaching 24.2 million terabytes. Fixed internet traffic increased by 15.8 percent, while mobile internet traffic grew by 23 percent.

In terms of voice traffic, fixed-line calls amounted to 1.3 billion minutes, while mobile voice traffic reached 76.8 billion minutes in the final quarter of 2025.