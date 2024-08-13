Türkiye's MİT dismantles int'l cyber espionage network

ANKARA
Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has dismantled a cyber espionage network that had seized the personal data of thousands of individuals worldwide, including Turkish citizens, security sources have said.

The operation was part of an investigation led by the chief public prosecutor's office in Ankara and involved collaboration between Türkiye's computer emergency response team (USOM) and the gendarmerie.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 11 suspects linked to the network, the sources told local media.

MİT had been monitoring the espionage network, which had connections abroad, for an extended period. According to information obtained by the agency, the network was found to have shared personal data with terrorist organizations.

The data, gathered from multiple countries, included critical information reportedly used to aid these organizations.

Following the arrests, the suspects were sent to prison, and access to numerous websites associated with the network was blocked.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to meticulously examine the seized data.

The sources also said MİT plans to expand its cyber espionage operations, focusing on protecting personal data both within Türkiye and beyond its borders.

In May, the agency released a video warning Turkish citizens about the activities of foreign agents in the country, urging them to report any suspicious behavior.

The video highlighted the multifaceted nature of modern espionage and the wide range of targets that intelligence services might pursue.

"Hostile intelligence services targeting our country's interests, unity, integrity and values can recruit our citizens as spies," the video said.

It further warned that these services might instruct recruited individuals to conduct reconnaissance or gather information on critical infrastructure.

MİT's announcement follows recent operations against espionage activities conducted by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in Türkiye.

In these raids, several suspects were detained for allegedly selling information to Israeli intelligence. Previous investigations revealed that Mossad had recruited Palestinians and Syrian nationals in Türkiye to spy on foreigners residing in the country.

