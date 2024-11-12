Türkiye’s main problem ‘economy,’ CHP says

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chair Özgür Özel has stressed that the main issue facing Türkiye is its economy and announced that the CHP will launch a new campaign to pressure the government into implementing a significant increase in pensions and the minimum wage.

“All our lawmakers at the parliamentary commissions during the budget talks and in their visits to the country's 81 provinces until Jan. 1 will highlight the real problem of Türkiye,” Özel said in his address to his parliamentary group on Nov. 12.

Özel suggested that the government is attempting to divert public attention from the economy to terrorism-related issues by removing four opposition mayors from office and appointing trustees.

"Our first proposal is that the minimum pension should be equal to the minimum wage. This should be implemented immediately, starting this month, with pensioners receiving 17,000 Turkish Liras," Özel said.

Recalling that the minimum wage will increase in the new year, Özel reiterated that they won’t accept anything less than 30,000 Liras.

Another important problem is tax injustice, Özel said. “The government is collecting most of its revenues through indirect taxes,” he said, criticizing the government’s unwillingness to impose more taxes on those who earn more.

His remarks came after provincial chairs of the main opposition party dismissed internal demands to hold an extraordinary congress.

"At a time when the footsteps of the Republican People’s Party government are being heard, we declare that the call for a congress is not on our agenda and that we will not give credence to efforts to create an artificial agenda for personal gain," read a joint statement released on Nov. 11.

