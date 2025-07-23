'Türkiye's main goal is to be independent in every field': Baykar CEO

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has gained significant momentum in its defense industry, but the main goal is to be independent in every field and to have sufficient capacity, the head of Turkish defense firm Baykar said Tuesday.

Speaking at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, Haluk Bayraktar stressed that Baykar alone controls 60 percent of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. He said they are fighting with great determination in Türkiye's journey from 80 percent foreign dependence to 80 percent localization.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, which opened Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel and Atakoy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

Developments in the defense industry are an expression of the spirit of the Turkish nation, which has never allowed its freedom to be shackled, Bayraktar said.

He added that this is an expression of the political vision of the bureaucracy and the will of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support the entire defense industry ecosystem.

Turning to Turkish defense products, he said Turkish defense giant Aselsan is one of Baykar’s most important partners.

He stressed that Baykar tested the ASELFLIR-600 electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system developed by Aselsan on Baykar's Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), adding “it is twice as good as its foreign counterparts.”