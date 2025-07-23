'Türkiye's main goal is to be independent in every field': Baykar CEO

'Türkiye's main goal is to be independent in every field': Baykar CEO

ISTANBUL
Türkiyes main goal is to be independent in every field: Baykar CEO

Türkiye has gained significant momentum in its defense industry, but the main goal is to be independent in every field and to have sufficient capacity, the head of Turkish defense firm Baykar said Tuesday.

Speaking at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, Haluk Bayraktar stressed that Baykar alone controls 60 percent of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. He said they are fighting with great determination in Türkiye's journey from 80 percent foreign dependence to 80 percent localization.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, which opened Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel and Atakoy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

Developments in the defense industry are an expression of the spirit of the Turkish nation, which has never allowed its freedom to be shackled, Bayraktar said.

He added that this is an expression of the political vision of the bureaucracy and the will of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support the entire defense industry ecosystem.

Turning to Turkish defense products, he said Turkish defense giant Aselsan is one of Baykar’s most important partners.

He stressed that Baykar tested the ASELFLIR-600 electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system developed by Aselsan on Baykar's Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), adding “it is twice as good as its foreign counterparts.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

    Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

  2. Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

    Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

  3. ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

    ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

  4. Ministry to propose bill as Türkiye discusses minor justice system

    Ministry to propose bill as Türkiye discusses minor justice system

  5. Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

    Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza
Recommended
Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets
Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries
ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 300 bps to 43 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 300 bps to 43 percent
T-shirts, sneakers and late-night carts dominate online shopping

T-shirts, sneakers and late-night carts dominate online shopping
Yandex Türkiye rolls out AI travel and finance tools

Yandex Türkiye rolls out AI travel and finance tools
South Koreas economy grows in second quarter on exports surge

South Korea's economy grows in second quarter on exports surge
WORLD Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

Four leading news organizations on July 24 said that their journalists in Gaza are facing the threat of starvation, as the number of hunger-related deaths has increased to 113 in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Türkiye’s textile and apparel industry is facing one of its most severe employment challenges in recent years, driven by a sharp decline in global demand and a wave of factory closures.  
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿