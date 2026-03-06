Kosovo faces new election after parliament dissolved

PRISTINA

Kosovo's president, Vjosa Osmani, dissolved parliament on March 6 in preparation for the third general election in just over a year, after lawmakers failed to agree on a new head of state.

Members of parliament failed on March 5 evening to agree on who should replace Osmani when her term of office ends in one month's time.

The impasse returns the Balkan nation to a political crisis that gripped it after an inconclusive general election early last year, which eventually forced a snap poll in December.

"This situation was completely avoidable. It is a great misfortune that those representatives did not choose the interest of the people," Osmani told reporters.

Osmani said that, under the constitution, she had no choice but to dissolve the assembly following the failed parliamentary vote.

"No-one should want another political cycle, especially at this moment when the country needs stability.

"But irresponsible people with dangerous intentions brought the country here," Osmani said.

She said the date of the new general election would be announced after she had consulted political parties.

Despite winning most votes in the past two general elections, Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party failed to secure support for its preferred presidential pick.

The general election just over a year ago left Kurti with most seats in parliament but without the majority needed to form a government.