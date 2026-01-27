Türkiye’s machinery exports hit record $28.7 billion in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s machinery exports hit a record high of $28.7 billion in 2025, according to the data from the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAİB), with consolidated industry exports — including free zones — rising 1.9 percent year-on-year to reach the highest level ever recorded.

Despite a decline in tonnage, the average export price per kilogram climbed to $8.1, also setting a record.

Exports to Germany increased by 6.8 percent to $3.2 billion, while shipments to the United States rose 9 percent, approaching $2 billion. Machinery exports to Syria surged by 189 percent, reaching $130.6 million.

Among subcategories, the strongest growth was seen in internal combustion engines and components, which rose 6.6 percent, followed by construction and mining machinery as well as washing and drying machines.

Turbines, turbojets and hydraulic systems recorded a 17 percent increase, while food machinery exports grew by 14 percent.

MAİB Chairman Kutlu Karavelioğlu noted that global machinery exports rose 10 percent compared to 2024, though production growth remained more limited, pointing to rising machinery prices.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, he highlighted the simultaneous impact of global demand fluctuations, geopolitical risks, trade policy uncertainties and domestic monetary tightening.

“Despite intense competition from low-cost machines in the domestic market, we safeguarded our export revenues by focusing on products with high engineering content, greater added value and lower service requirements,” he said.