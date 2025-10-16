Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G spectrum auction concluded with bids totaling $3.53 billion including VAT, according to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

The tender, held on Oct. 16, covered 11 spectrum packages across two frequency bands and drew participation from the country’s three major mobile operators: Turkcell, Türk Telekom and Vodafone Türkiye.

“We conducted our 5G auction today, which will take Türkiye further in communication. Our target of a minimum value of $2.13 reached $3.53 billion with VAT,” Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu wrote on X.

“I extend my thanks to Turkcell, TürkTelekom and Vodafone for participating in our 5G auction, which will make a significant contribution to our economy,” he said.

In the auction, the first package was sold for $1.28 billion, while bids for the second package reached $1.665 billion. As a result, the 5G tender generated a total of $2.95 billion in revenue, excluding VAT.

In the 700 MHz band, three packages (A1, A2, A3) were offered. Turkcell submitted the highest sealed bid of $429 million for A1, Vodafone bid $426 million for A2, and Türk Telekom bid $425 million for A3. None of the operators raised their offers during the open bidding stage.

Turkcell secured the A1 package and first choice of spectrum blocks, selecting the 723–733 MHz and 778–788 MHz ranges.

Vodafone, with the second-highest bid, chose the 713–723 MHz and 768–778 MHz blocks. Türk Telekom took the remaining 703–713 MHz and 758–768 MHz spectrum.

The total value of the 700 MHz band reached $1.28 billion.

In the 3.5 GHz band, three 1x80 MHz blocks (B1, B2, B3) were auctioned. Türk Telekom led the sealed round with a $209 million bid, followed by Vodafone at $201 million and Turkcell at $200 million.

During the open stage, Turkcell raised its offer to $214 million, securing the B1 package. Türk Telekom retained B2 with its $209 million bid, while Vodafone took B3 for $201 million. The three packages together totaled $624 million.

Additional packages in the same band saw Turkcell win B4 ($187 million), B5 ($186 million), and B6 ($208 million). Türk Telekom secured B7 ($212 million) and B8 ($248 million).

With these bids, the total value of the highest offers for 11 packages across two frequency bands amounted to $3.53 billion, including VAT.

The winning operators will pay the auction fees in three equal installments, as outlined in BTK’s tender specifications.

Late or incomplete payments will incur a penalty interest rate set at double 7.93 percent annually. If payments are not made within 30 days of the due date, BTK may initiate termination proceedings.

In addition, operators will be required to pay 5 percent of their annual gross revenues to extend existing authorizations, which expire on April 30, 2029, into the new 5G framework.