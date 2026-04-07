Türkiye’s lawyer count surges 44 pct in five years

ANKARA

The number of registered lawyers in Türkiye has risen sharply over the past five years, increasing by 44 percent to reach 206,678 as of the end of 2025, according to official data from the Union of Turkish Bar Associations.

The figure marks a rise of 63,348 since 2020, reflecting sustained growth in the country’s legal profession.

Lawyers in Türkiye are commemorated annually on April 5, observed as Lawyers’ Day, highlighting their contribution to the rule of law and the protection of defense rights.

The distribution of lawyers remains heavily concentrated in major urban centers. Nearly half are registered in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Istanbul hosts a total of 71,442 lawyers across its two bar associations, while the capital Ankara accounts for 29,284. Other provinces, including Izmir, Antalya, and Bursa, report lower but still notable figures.

Gender distribution within the profession is relatively balanced, with men accounting for 51.6 percent and women 48.4 percent of all registered lawyers.

Separate research by the Ankara-based Institute for Social Studies indicates that Türkiye now ranks among the most lawyer-dense countries in Europe, driven largely by the rapid expansion of law faculties.

Türkiye currently has 89 active law schools, nearly 100 when inactive ones are included. Of these, 67 were established within the past 25 years.

However, the report cautions that this growth has not always been matched by adequate academic staffing or infrastructure, raising concerns about the overall quality of legal education.