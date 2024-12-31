Türkiye’s largest underground lake overflows due to heavy rainfall

Türkiye’s largest underground lake overflows due to heavy rainfall

ANTALYA
Türkiye’s largest underground lake overflows due to heavy rainfall

An underground lake in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, the largest in Türkiye and the third largest worldwide, has overflowed due to heavy rainfall engulfing the southern coastal city’s İbradı district over the last week.

Persistent rainfall turned the exceptional lake's vibrant, turquoise water into brown, raising the water level by 5 to 7 meters inside the renowned tourist attraction Altınbeşik Cave, where the lake is situated.

The water gushing from the cave’s mouth formed massive waterfalls as the water level rose, eventually reaching the Manavgat River and causing its water level to rise as well.

The cave is temporarily closed to visitors due to the ongoing crisis.

Ulaş Ünlüsoy, an official from the cave, provided information on the situation, stating, “After the water level stabilizes, we will once again welcome tourists to our cave. We are unable to take visitors on a tour inside at this time. If the water level falls, touring will be feasible after taking the required safety measures.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

    Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

  2. Turkish inflation slows to 44.3 percent in December

    Turkish inflation slows to 44.3 percent in December

  3. Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people

    Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people

  4. Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken

    Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken

  5. Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024

    Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024
Recommended
Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024

Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024
600 million liras in jackpot divided among 3 lucky winners

600 million liras in jackpot divided among 3 lucky winners
Türkiye introduces 1st state-run preschool music education program

Türkiye introduces 1st state-run preschool music education program
National Palaces host record-breaking visitors last year

National Palaces host record-breaking visitors last year
Antalya seeks to attract more French tourists in 2025

Antalya seeks to attract more French tourists in 2025
Charity stream at risk as Turkish writer’s works enter public domain

Charity stream at risk as Turkish writer’s works enter public domain
Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations
WORLD Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after it crossed into Israeli territory early Friday.
ECONOMY Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to block the proposed $14.9 billion purchase of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel and will announce the move as soon as Friday, according to U.S. media.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿