Türkiye’s largest underground lake overflows due to heavy rainfall

ANTALYA

An underground lake in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, the largest in Türkiye and the third largest worldwide, has overflowed due to heavy rainfall engulfing the southern coastal city’s İbradı district over the last week.

Persistent rainfall turned the exceptional lake's vibrant, turquoise water into brown, raising the water level by 5 to 7 meters inside the renowned tourist attraction Altınbeşik Cave, where the lake is situated.

The water gushing from the cave’s mouth formed massive waterfalls as the water level rose, eventually reaching the Manavgat River and causing its water level to rise as well.

The cave is temporarily closed to visitors due to the ongoing crisis.

Ulaş Ünlüsoy, an official from the cave, provided information on the situation, stating, “After the water level stabilizes, we will once again welcome tourists to our cave. We are unable to take visitors on a tour inside at this time. If the water level falls, touring will be feasible after taking the required safety measures.”