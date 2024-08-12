Türkiye’s largest botanical garden boasts 1,200 plant species

ANKARA
The largest botanical garden in Türkiye, the National Botanical Garden in the capital Ankara, is captivating visitors with its vast biodiversity, featuring approximately 1,200 different plant species and a collection of preserved animals.

Spanning an impressive 2,200 decares, the garden operates under an agricultural research policies body of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

As the second-largest botanical garden in Europe, the National Botanical Garden is home to hundreds of species of trees, shrubs and flowers, which can be seen thriving throughout its expansive grounds.

In addition to the diverse array of plant species, the garden also hosts a variety of preserved animals.

“With its technological infrastructure, seven laboratories, expert staff and museum, this center is a true natural park. We are pleased that our people can visit and appreciate the biodiversity protected and cultivated here,” said Mustafa Altuğ Atalay, the body’s general manager.

The garden’s infrastructure includes 35 kilometers of pedestrian and bicycle paths, and specialized sections and areas dedicated to rare or endemic plants.

Greenhouses within the garden nurture saplings, ornamental plants and vegetable seedlings, supporting both conservation and educational efforts.

A key highlight of the garden is the National Herbarium, where thousands of dried plant specimens are stored according to international standards, serving as a resource for scientific research and a comprehensive record of Türkiye’s botanical heritage.

Further enriching the visitor experience are Türkiye’s first “Agriculture and Biodiversity Museum” and an art gallery, both housed within the garden.

Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken
