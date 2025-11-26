Intel chief holds talks in Cairo to advance Gaza ceasefire

CAIRO

Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın has met senior Qatari and Egyptian officials in Cairo to review efforts to advance the Gaza ceasefire, security sources said on Nov. 25.

Kalın held separate talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt’s intelligence head Hassan Rashad as part of ongoing mediation among guarantor countries.

The discussions centered on moving to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement amid what Ankara views as mounting Israeli violations in Gaza. The parties also examined ways to ramp up joint diplomatic coordination with the United States, the sources said.

Officials agreed to deepen cooperation with the Civil Military Coordination Center to help remove obstacles to maintaining the truce and to prevent further breaches.

Kalın reaffirmed that Türkiye would continue to support the Palestinian people “with all its means,” according to the sources.